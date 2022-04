At approximately 7 o'clock this morning, a twin engine aircraft, approaching the airport, declared an emergency with a mechanical failure.

Out of an abundance of caution, emergnecy vehicles were moved into position along the runway.

The aircraft landed safely.

Senior Manager for Airport Operations, Phllip Elchltz says the problem turned out to be a minor hydraulic leak.

Elchitz says there are normally one or two incidents like this one per month at YLW.