End of season for Music in the Park

Press release: City of West Kelowna

Fan favourites Cod Gone Wild will take the stage this Friday, Sept. 3 delivering an energetic end to the 2021 Music in the Park season.

The Celtic-inspired band will perform two, free, limited-seating shows for fans at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Park at 3170 Shannon Lake Road, West Kelowna. In keeping with public health orders, 100 seats are available per performance.

Register by phone at 778-797-8800 starting Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 9:00 a.m.

Cod Gone Wild blends the talents of classical, folk, rock and jazz musicians whose fusion of styles creates a dynamic sound and unforgettable stage presence. The band’s perfected performances and tight harmonies weave a tapestry of tales and evoke nostalgia that wow the crowd and keep fans coming back year after year.

Music in the Park festivities include Park Play Day activities for the kids, weather and air quality permitting. Food trucks will also be on site.

Dress for the weather and bring your own blankets, chairs, umbrellas and water. Those attending the second show should arrive after 7:15 p.m. to accommodate vehicle traffic leaving Kinsmen Park.

Weather and smoke conditions may impact Music in the Park activities and schedules.

For details on this show, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

‌ ‌ ‌