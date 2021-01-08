Ending 2020 Up, BC Sees Job Gains in December

Job stats are in for December.

BC Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says Kelowna is out-performing the rest of the province.

"I think the latest job numbers, Kelowna was at 4.5% unemployment rate which is quite low compared to the rest of the province."

Kahlon says job gains can be more challenging in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

"In labour force numbers this month you usually see a slightly lower number, or higher unemployment number for the Thompson-Okanagan given that there's some agriculture jobs that are affected during this time of the season."

BC is the only province in Canada to have seen job gains last month.

Statement from Minister Ravi Kahlon on December Labour Force Survey results on January 8, 2021:

"Across Canada, we are seeing the impacts of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"B.C.'s economy has bucked the trend with modest gains adding 3,800 jobs, but we are not out of the woods as daily COVID-19 cases remain high.

"While B.C. added 24,000 full-time jobs across various sectors, including construction and manufacturing, about 20,000 part-time jobs were lost.

"B.C.'s total employment has now bounced back to 98.7% of pre-pandemic levels, but certain sectors like tourism and hospitality are still struggling. We are also seeing disproportionate impacts on people of colour who are both business owners and employees.

"There is reason for hope in the long term as independent economists predict B.C. will lead all provinces with the highest gross domestic product growth in 2021 and the lowest unemployment - but only if we are successful in bending the curve and reducing transmission.

"Our StrongerBC recovery plan is underway and helping to support people and businesses. I encourage all businesses that have been affected by the pandemic to apply for the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant.

"We need to stay focused on following the advice of our health professionals for the health of British Columbians as well as the health of our economy."