Engagement dates set for Martin Street OCP Amendment proposal

Residents have the opportunity to share their feedback regarding an on Official Community Plan amendment proposed for 791 / 799 Martin Street now through to July 30, 2023.

The proposal consists of a 14-unit townhouse development that would allow four buildings in total (two 3-plex, and two 4-plex buildings) that are three storeys in height with private attached garages. This proposal requires an amendment to the City’s Official Community Plan to change the ‘future land use’ designation on the property from Detached Residential to Ground Oriented Residential.

“This is another example of a large lot in the core of the city where the City’s infrastructures can support more housing than when it was originally developed,” says Audrey Tanguay, Planning and Licencing Manager for the City of Penticton. “Our Official Community Plan envisions adding this type of density in our downtown and we look forward to hearing if this fits with what the community would like to see.”

Project details including draft design plans are available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. For those interested in the proposed development, three opportunities to discuss the project with staff have been set:

Open House Monday, July 11 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Penticton Public Library (Reading Room)

Online Information Session Thursday, July 13 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm via Zoom Register for the meeting link at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

Information Booth at Penticton Farmers’ Market Saturday, July 22 8:00 am – 11:00 am 200 block of Main Street

Residents can complete their feedback forms at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or fill out a paper copy at the engagement kiosk located at City Hall. Feedback collected will be shared with the applicant and then Council and the community before a decision is made.