Enhanced identification requirements coming to B.C. Casinos this summer

BCLC is enhancing identification requirements at B.C. casinos this summer to support people enrolled in BCLC’s Game Break self-exclusion program.

While players will receive the same friendly, welcoming experience that they are used to when arriving at a B.C. casino, the enhancements will require every individual to present government-issued photo identification for entry.

Security staff will scan identification, which is then automatically checked against the database of individuals restricted from entering gambling facilities – including those who are enrolled in Game Break. The system will not store any personal information for those who are permitted to enter the casino.

The new requirements support BCLC’s ambition to have the healthiest players in the world through evidence-based player-health programs focused on positive outcomes. Comprehensive third-party reviews of BCLC’s self-exclusion program show that participants believe identification checks at gambling facilities will best support their choice by not being able to gain entry. British Columbians also continue to have access to free prevention, treatment and support services through Gambling Support BC.

An official implementation date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Players are reminded that even prior to official implementation, identification may be requested to verify age and/or identity, as identification is also checked for processes such as jackpot prize claims.

About Game Break:

Game Break is BCLC’s voluntary and confidential program offering individuals the opportunity to take a break from gambling for a chosen period of time. When individuals enroll, they decide to self-exclude from B.C. gambling facilities and/or PlayNow.com, B.C.’s only legal gambling website.

While it remains the responsibility of enrolled individuals to honour their personal commitment, enhanced identification requirements at B.C. casinos will help them take a break from gambling by preventing attempted entry to gambling facilities.