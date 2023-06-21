Enjoy more music and more fun at West Kelowna’s expanded Music in the Park

Concerts will run every Friday evening until Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the beautiful setting of the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway. We will take just one short break on Friday, July 7 for the great lineup of Westside Daze concerts that weekend and then be back on July 14 to continue our concert series every Friday to the end of August.

Music in the Park will kick off June 23 with headliner Locarno, the Latin project by Juno Award-winning musician Tom Landa. Locarno brings a compelling blend of Mexican, Cuban, and North American music to the stage.

Check out the full 2023 Music in the Park lineup:

June 23 – Locarno headlining and Luke Wallace opening

June 30 – Leila Neverland headlining and Gary Saturday opening

July 14 – Celeigh Cardinal headlining and Francis Baptiste opening

July 21 – Digging Roots headlining and Layer Cake Mountain opening

July 28 – Brother Down, with guest Payton Bischoff, headlining and Graham Ord Blues Band opening

August 4 – Don Adler headlining and nightshades opening

August 11 – 538st headlining and The Blueshounds opening

August 18 – Rhindress headlining and Kailee McGuire Trio opening

August 25 – BADGENTINA headlining and Andrew Smith Trio opening

Each night will also begin with a rotating lineup of local emerging artists. This week’s emerging artist is Alieé Zaga, bringing a blend of electronic sounds with alternative rock, metal and classic influences to the Music in the Park stage.

The emerging artist will hit the stage at approximately 6:40 p.m., followed by the opening act at 7:00 p.m. and the headliner at 8:00 p.m.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and settle in to enjoy an evening of live music. Check out the food trucks on site and drop by the Fun Zone hosted by the City’s Recreation and Culture team for games and activities all ages can enjoy.

Main parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

We are grateful for the support of our title sponsor, RE/MAX Kelowna and West Kelowna and our other event sponsors: Pushor Mitchell LLP Lawyers, Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, Just 4 Fun Playcentre, New Country 100.7, K96.3, Westside Weekly, Castanet.net and New Horizon Productions.

To find more information on upcoming performances and a parking map, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.