Enjoy Okanagan Lake safely
If you are headed out on a boat – on Okanagan Lake this long weekend – wear a lifejacket.
Eighty percent of all drownings in BC are the result of not wearing one.
Fatal drownings peak in July, with an average of just over 13 per year.
Close to 80 percent of all victims of drownings are men with those 19 to 27 years old the most susceptible.
-
RDCO douses plans for long weekend campfiresEffective immediately, all campfires are prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area Fire Service Areas.
-
Okanagan Sun ready to hit the field for week 2 actionThe Sun are coming off a 50-19 victory last week in Nanaimo over the Vancouver Island Raiders.
-
Kelowna RCMP aware of calls on social media to "Take Back Kelowna"The RCMP acknowledges the frustration being voiced by many in our community who are concerned about property crime in Kelowna.
-
'Gabby' goes to WJ'sRockets forward will play for Czech Republic.
-
380 fires so far this year across BCPrepare an emergency plan with hot weather this long weekend.
-
Kelowna's square foot pricing on the climbA new survey shows why Kelowna's housing prices are high.
-
Bartley Road ConstructionSingle lane alternating traffic next week.
-
Merrifield concerned about response to heat waveKelowna-Mission MLA concerned with governments response to heat wave.
-
Help for those dealing with addictionNew funding for beds in Interior Health.