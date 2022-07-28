iHeartRadio

Enjoy Okanagan Lake safely

If you are headed out on a boat – on Okanagan Lake this long weekend – wear a lifejacket.

Eighty percent of all drownings in BC are the result of not wearing one.

Fatal drownings peak in July, with an average of just over 13 per year.

Close to 80 percent of all victims of drownings are men with those 19 to 27 years old the most susceptible.  

 

 

