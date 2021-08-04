Enjoy the Perseids !

The Perseids are coming and the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) invite you and your family to experience this annual celestial show.

Kopje Regional Park along Carrs Landing Road in Lake Country is the perfect dark, sky location to view the meteor shower.

The Perseids will be at their peak on Thursday, August 12. So from 8 – 11 p.m., bring a headlamp, blanket or reclining lawn chair and stake your free spot in the park’s large, grassy area. Then gaze at the heavens and enjoy whatever the Perseids have to offer.

You’ll also be able to visit with members of the Lake Country Art Gallery who will connect art with the night sky. And an Okanagan birding expert will be on hand to speak about species that use the stars to navigate.

And visit the RDCO website to reserve your seats for two special presentations by star expert Denise Swick from Banff National Park. With 30 years of experience, she’ll highlight what makes the Perseid meteor shower so special and unique. Seating for these is limited, so register now for either talk at 8 or 8:30 p.m.

For more information on this and other Regional Parks interpretive programs check the RDCO website or the latest Park Program Guide.

Experience a crystal alchemy sound session

Kaloya Regional Park in Lake Country is the perfect setting to relax and kick off your weekend with a peaceful mind.

Leave the cares of the week behind in a meditative and reflective Crystal bowl ‘singing’ performance from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13.

Bring a blanket and rest on the grass as Denise Swick, a Sound Alchemist visiting from Banff National Park, leads this relaxing outdoor event. Taking in the vibrations from the crystal bowls that she rings is a powerful way to peacefully welcome your weekend!

Registration is required at a cost of $10 per person and participation is limited. Reserve your space on the RDCO website.

