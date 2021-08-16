Lytton Creek wildfire Evacuation Orders/Alerts

The City of Merritt has been placed on evacuation elert because of the Lytton Creek wildfire.

Mayor Linda Brown issued the order just after 8 p.m.

As of the latest mapping from BC Wildfire, the blaze is about 23 kilometre northwest of Merritt.

The fire, located in the vicinity of Lower Nicola, is also threatening structures and the safety of residents in Electoral Area “M” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) and Electoral Area “N” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-South).

Because of the potential danger to life and safety, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 656 properties addressed as:

• 2309 to 3329 Aberdeen Rd;

• 412 to 447 Anderson Rd;

• 2184 and 2185 Armytage Rd;

• 433 to 447 Bailey Ave;

• 431 to 448 Barwick Ave;

• 5808 to 6041 Beech Rd;

• 431 to 466 Brenton Ave;

• 2350 to 2398 Carrington St;

• 2437 to 2560 Corkle St;

• 340 to 390 Coyle Pl;

• 125 to 2215 Coyle Rd;

• 9945 to 9997 Crabtree Pl;

• 411 to 469 Dodding Ave;

• 4505 to 5120 Eight Mile Rd;

• 2160 Ellis Rd;

• 291 Fyall Rd;

• 2185 Graham Rd;

• 357 to 390 Gray Ave;

• 310 to 346 Guichon Ave;

• 2208 to 2215 Harris Rd;

• 2177 to 2225 Hazelhurst Rd;

• 1555 Hogan Rd;

• 505 to 540 Humphrey Rd;

• 9229 to 11570 Hwy 97C;

• 2504 to 2736 Kinvig St;

• 500 Lindley Creek Rd;

• 1740 to 1868 Macaulay Rd;

• 411 to 525 Marshall Rd;

• 254 to 2500 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8;

• 1256 to 1852 Miller Rd;

• 325 and 361 Mingay Rd;

• 425 to 464 Morgan Ave;

• 2124 Neale Rd;

• 1980 to 2057 Nicola River Rd;

• 1601 to 1889 Nicolls Rd;

• 2433 to 2504 Paige St;

• 2305 and 2311 Postell St;

• 2371 to 2391 Riley St;

• 2264 to 2293 Schindler Cres;

• 2181 to 2183 Settlers Rd;

• 2366 to 2466 Smith St;

• 4840 to 5120 Steffens Rd;

• 1260 to 2189 Sunshine Valley Rd

• 10521 to 10561 Tolman Rd;

• 2124 to 2173 Tomkinson Rd;

• 307 to 385 Turner Ave;

• 2241 to 2285 Whitaker Rd;

• 2252 to 2440 Willgoose Rd;

• 322 to 392 Winney Ave;

• 9192 to 9196 Woodman Rd;

• 429 to 492 Woodward Ave;

• 2305 to 2348 Woodward Rd; and

• any other properties located within the area noted on the attached map.

If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately.

If you have been evacuated due to wildfires, you should register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) whether you need the support or not. This will help ensure that your loved ones and communities know where you are and know that you are safe.

You can self-register online at ess.gov.bc.ca. If you require assistance with self-registration you can ask for help by calling the Emergency Support Services Info Line: 1-800-585-9559.

Emergency Support Services will only be provided if your primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order.

Staying with Family or Friends

We recommend you arrange to stay with family or friends as there is a critical shortage of commercial accommodations in Kamloops and throughout the region.If you are able to stay with family or friends and require

Emergency Support Services (ie, groceries, meals and other necessities), register online, and then complete the registration process by reporting to the nearest reception centre. Reception centre location information

is available at www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca or by dialing 1-800-585-9559.

If you do not require Emergency Support Services, simply register online.

If you cannot stay with Family or Friends

If you cannot stay with friends or family, please report to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, 46363 Yale Rd, Chilliwack.

Due to current closures on Highways 5, and 8, evacuees requiring accommodations can travel to Merritt, and then proceed EITHER

Merritt > Kamloops > Cache Creek > Fraser Canyon > Hope > Chilliwack OR Merritt > Aspen Grove > Princeton > Hope> Chilliwack.

They should then proceed to the Reception Centre in Chilliwack. Highway closures subject to change.