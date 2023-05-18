Environment Canada is warning a severe thunderstorm is on its way to Kelowna
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
This thunderstorm is located 5 km east of Kelowna along Highway 33 and is slowly moving to the northeast at 5 km.
This thunderstorm is very slow moving resulting in heavy downpours. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
