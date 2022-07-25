Environment Canada issues heat warning for remainder of week

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning starting Tuesday (July 26) in effect for Central, North and South Okanagan.

The warning comes as daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 35 to 40 degrees Celsius with early morning low temperatures around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency says "A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend to early August."

Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake are all included in the warning.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near the sunrise.

Extreme heat affects everyone but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada and local Medical Health Officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

It is also reccomentded to keep an eye on the possibility of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.



To get more information:

- Check the local news for health and safety updates.

- Check HealthLinkBC online resources about heat-related illness and how to protect yourself at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

- Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to ask about heat-related illness.