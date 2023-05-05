Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.