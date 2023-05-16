Environment Canada Issues severe thunderstorm watch: Warning for Big White/HWY 33

Environment and Climate Change Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are likely to develop over the ridgetops and may move across highways and recreational areas east of the Okanagan Valley through the Monashee Mountains, including Highway 33 from Kelowna to Rock Creek, Highway 97 and Highway 3 from Manning Park to Keremeos.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing up to golf ball size hail and heavy rain. This line of severe thunderstorms stretches from Big White Ski Resort to Highway 33, 20 km south of the junction of McCulloch and Highway 33. This line is very slow moving.

Storm spotters have reported golf ball sized hail near Big White Ski Resort. Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

Environment Canada says potential large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.