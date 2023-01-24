Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Hope to Merritt stretch of Coquihalla

Environment Canada is warning drivers of a snowfall warning in effect for the stretch of Coquihalla Highway between Hope to Merritt.

Heavy snow is said to have developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with 24 cm of snowfall. An additional 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected before the snow eases later in the day.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.The site https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.