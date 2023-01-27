Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada is warning residents in the Okanagan valley of cold weather expected over the weekend.

The statement was issued for:

Central Okanagan - including Kelowna

North Okanagan - including Vernon

South Okanagan - including Penticton

Environment Canada says Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning tonight, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January. Temperatures are forcast to be 5 to 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

The weather service also says a short period of gusty winds may combine with snow in certain areas leading to a brief period of blowing snow Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to return closer to seasonal by the middle of next week.

Everyone in the affected areas is asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.