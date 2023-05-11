Environment Canada issues special weather statement for upcoming heatwave

Unseasonably hot weather will develop over BC Interior beginning on Friday.

Timespan: Friday through Tuesday.

Hazards: Daytime highs rising into the low to mid 30's over the central and southern interior while northern regions will see temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s. Overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

The BC Interior will experience unseasonably hot weather beginning on Friday. The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday. Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year.

Freezing levels will rise throughout this event leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses will increase. While the developing heat conditions may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the "Heat Dome" of late June 2021.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.