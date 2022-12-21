Environment Canada issuing extreme cold warning for BC's Interior

A prolonged period of unseasonably cold temperatures will continue for the majority of this week, according to Environment Canada.

Wind chill values are expected to reach near -40 degrees celcius for these areas:

Elk Valley

East Kootenay - North including Invermere

East Columbia

Yoho Park - Kootenay Park

North Columbia

Kinbasket

North & South Thompson

Shuswap

North & Central Okanagan

Fraser Canyon and Similkameen

The extreme temperatures are expect to last Now through Thursday. A very cold arctic air mass has settled over the region. Temperatures near minus 25 to minus 30 degrees Celsius with northeast winds up to 15 km/h will result in wind chill values near minus 40, except Yoho Park where wind chill values may dip to near minus 45.

Temperatures will gradually rise on Thursday and Friday but the extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.