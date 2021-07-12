EOC Activated by Township of Spallumcheen, Evacuation Alert in Place (5:50 p.m. July 12)

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. July 12

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued a release stating they've been informed of a tactical evacuation alert for properties in the area.

ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m. July 12

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at 16:15 Monday, July 12, 2021 due to a Wildfire located north east of Greenhow Rd. The Township will be assessing the situation and responding as the event unfolds. Any progression of this incident will be related to winds causing concern to local area residents.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has responded and providing support for Wildfire BC. Updates will be provided on the Township’s Website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office at 250-546-3013.