EOC evacuation order and alert update: McDougall Creek, Lake Country and Clifton fire

UPDATE 11:20 am (August 28, 2023)

Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside Road, including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park in the Regional District Electoral Area West, can return to their homes under Evacuation Alert status.

Returning residents must access Westside Road from Hwy. 97 via the north through Okanagan Indian Band and are reminded to be patient and slow down. The speed limit throughout OKIB IR#1 along Westside Road is 60km.

As school is still out, please watch for children throughout residential areas. Drivers should also be advised that OKIB IR#1 is open range land and to be aware of potential livestock on roads, as well as wildlife.

Motorists should also be aware that Westside Road is still closed south of La Casa due to fire activity and damage further south along Westside Road.

The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:

All properties North of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside Road including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park including:

BARCELONA DR E

DELTA RD

DUNWATERS RD

FAIRBRIDGE RD

FINTRY DELTA RD

FINTRY ESTATES

GRAY RD

KELLY PL

LA PALMA LOOP

MADRID WAY

MARBELLA LOOP

MORDEN RD

MUIR RD

SANTE FE WAY

SANTIAGO LOOP

SHALAL RD

SHORTS RD

SHORTS CREEK

TERAZONA DR

TOLEDO DR

VALENCIA WAY

VERONA LOOP

7100 WESTSIDE RD

7110 WESTSIDE RD

7260 WESTSIDE RD

7290 WESTSIDE RD

7355 WESTSIDE RD

6808 WESTSIDE RD N

7080 WESTSIDE RD N

7190 WESTSIDE RD N

7200 WESTSIDE RD N

7210 WESTSIDE RD N

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

For the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter naturalized areas. There are still locations where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return:

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

______________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 12 pm (August 27, 2023)

Residents along the remaining portions of Bartley Road and Rosewood Drive in West Kelowna may return to their neighbourhood. The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:

BARTLEY RD

ROSEWOOD DR

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

For the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter naturalized areas. There are still locations where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 11am (August 27, 2023)

Remainder of Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge residents can return home.

Residents in upper Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge areas in West Kelowna may return to their neighbourhoods. The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:

BIG SKY DR

CROWN CREST DR

CROWN CREST PL

PARAMOUNT DR

RYSER PL

SHANNON HEIGHTS CRT

SHANNON HEIGHTS PL

SHANNON HILLS DR

SHANNON HILLS PL

TALLUS GREEN CRES

TALLUS GREEN PL

TALLUS HEIGHTS DR

TALLUS HEIGHTS LANE

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

___________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 7:30pm (August 26, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre is sharing the following operational update for August 26, 2023.

Orders and alerts rescinded

Today, over 600 properties were downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert in Lake Country, in parts of West Kelowna, and for Westbank Frist Nation IR#10.

There are no longer any properties under Evacuation Order in Lake Country. All properties have been downgraded to Alert.

As of 3:00 p.m., approximately 1,588 properties remain on Evacuation Order in West Kelowna, 1,114 in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Electoral Area and 38 in Westbank First Nation. There are 15,184 properties in total that remain on Evacuation Alert.

The Emergency Operations Centre does not anticipate any further Evacuation Order downgrades this evening.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 3:45pm (August 26, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in upper Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods Drive and Rainbow Road areas in the City of West Kelowna and placed them on Evacuation Alert:

Eagle Ridge DR

Shannon Woods DR

Shannon Woods CRES

Shannon Woods WAY

Shannon Woods PL

1950 Shannon Lake RD

2080 Shannon Lake RD

2050 Shannon Lake RD

1980 Shannon Lake RD

2120 Shannon Lake RD

2030 Shannon Lake RD

2390 Tallus Ridge DR

Mountains Hollow LANE

2411 to 2551 Paramount DR

Rainbow RD

2620 Rubicon RD

2630 Rubicon RD

3127 Smith Creek RD

3133 Smith Creek RD

3139 Smith Creek RD

3147 Smith Creek RD

3151 Smith Creek RD

1-3151 Smith Creek RD

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

______________________________

UPDATE 2:30pm (August 26, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert for the 408 remaining properties in the District of Lake Country.

There are no more Evacuation Orders in the District of Lake Country, but properties remain on Evacuation Alert, meaning residents must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

The wildfire in Lake Country is considered held at 370 hectares, meaning it is not anticipated to grow any further. Fire crews remain active in the area managing hot spots in unpopulated and forested areas.

Residents are encouraged to check the map on cordemergency.ca/map before heading home to confirm the status of their property.

Residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources at cordermergency.ca to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews that they may encounter various hazards on their private properties. Residents are asked to respect safety advice and directions from crews they may encounter and to keep a safe distance from active fire suppression work.

Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Trail and park closures in the fire affected and forested areas are in place, this includes the future Summit phase of Lakestone area. For up-to-date information about trail and park closures in the area, check with the District of Lake Country and for regional parks the Regional District of the Central Okanagan websites.

Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency website and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

_____________________________________

UPDATE 12pm (August 26, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert for the following properties in Westbank First Nation IR#10:

567 Lindley Dr.

571 Lindley Dr.

575 Lindly Dr.

577 Lindley Dr.

585-B Lindley Dr.

587 Lindley Dr.

588 Lindley Dr.

610 Lindley Dr.

626 Lindley Dr.

602B Lindley Rd.



Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public. The Bear Creek and Westside Road blockade remains in place. Residents’ access will be open from the blockade to Lindley Drive.

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period. Residents are encouraged to check the cordemergency.ca map before heading home to confirm the status of their property.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

_______________________________________

UPDATE 4:50pm (August 25, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in the lower Tallus Ridge and Tuscany Drive area and placed them on Evacuation Alert:

TALLUS RIDGE DR

COBBLESTONE RD

PEBBLE PL

STONE GROVE CRES

CANYON CREST DR

CANYON CREST LANE

RIDGEMOUNT DR

PINNACLE RIDGE DR

TUSCANY DR

BOULDER LAKE BLVD

2640 ASQUITH RD

2616, 2672, 2750 SHANNON LAKE

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.



Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.



Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.



Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

_____________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 4:45pm (August 25, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in the Lenz Road and Rose Valley areas and placed them on Evacuation Alert:

ROSE MEADOW DR

ROSE ANNE CRT

MCDOUGALL RD

ROSE TREE RD

ROSEALEE LANE

WESTLAKE RD

ROSE HILL PL

ROSEWOOD CRT

JOKMAR CRT

ROSEWOOD DR (EXCLUDING 1500 & 1550 ROSEWOOD DR)

ROSERIDGE CRT

ROSE ABBY DR

ROSEALEE CRT

ROSEMARY CRT

ROSEFIELD DR

1830 SHANNON LAKE RD

1620 STEVENS RD

2289 BARTLEY RD

2229 BARTLEY RD

LENZ RD (SOUTHSIDE)

2100 WESTLAKE RD

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.



Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.



Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.



Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

____________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 4:30pm (August 25, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for the following properties in the Casa Loma area of West Kelowna:

ALICE RD

BENEDICK RD

CAMPBELL RD

CASA GRADE DR

CASA LOMA RD

CASA PALMERO DR

CASA RIO DR

LUCINDE RD

ZDRALEK OVE

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence.



Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.



Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

__________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 4:25pm (August 25, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for the following properties in Westbank First Nation IR#10:

2141 CAMPBELL PL

2145 CAMPBELL PL

2153 CAMPBELL PL

2157 CAMPBELL PL

2161 CAMPBELL PL

2163 CAMPBELL PL

2169 CAMPBELL PL

2183 CAMPBELL PL

2189 CAMPBELL PL

2195 CAMPBELL PL

2035 CAMPBELL RD

2050 CAMPBELL RD

2143 CAMPBELL RD

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence.

____________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 3:45pm (August 25, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in the Lenz Road and Rose Valley areas and placed them on Evacuation Alert:

ROSE MEADOW DR

ROSE ANNE CRT

MCDOUGALL RD

ROSE TREE RD

ROSEALEE LANE

WESTLAKE RD

ROSE HILL PL

ROSEWOOD CRT

JOKMAR CRT

ROSEWOOD DR (EXCLUDING 1500 & 1550 ROSEWOOD DR)

ROSERIDGE CRT

ROSE ABBY DR

ROSEALEE CRT

ROSEMARY CRT

ROSEFIELD DR

1830 SHANNON LAKE RD

1620 STEVENS RD

2289 BARTLEY RD

2229 BARTLEY RD

LENZ RD (SOUTHSIDE)

2100 WESTLAKE RD

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.



Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.



Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.



Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

__________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 2pm (August 25, 2023)

More families in Lake Country are now able to return home. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties and placed them on Evacuation Alert:

10180 CHASE RD

All properties south of Okanagan Center West, including: 4323, 4375, 4386, 4392, 4444, 4454, 4455, 4486, 4550, 4750, 4950, 4950A, 5150, 5250, 5350, 5450 ,5550, 5750, 5950, 6250, 6450, 6650, 6850, 7250, 7450, and 7650 FINCH RD 4430 GLENMORE RD GRANITE RD HERITAGE CRT HERITAGE DR KIMBERLITE DR 1648, 1650, 1651, 1654, 1656, 1660, 1662, 1664, 1666, 1667, 1669, 1771, 1773, 1777, 1780, 1783, 1785, 1787, 1791, 1793, 1795, and 1797 LAKESTONE DR LIMESTONE DR 1500, 1502, 1504, 1506, 1508, 1510, 1512, 1514, 1516, 1518, 1520, 1522 and 1524 MARBLE LEDGE DR MCCOUBREY RD 8850A and 8910A OKANAGAN CENTRE RD 8756, 8832, 8850, 8910, 8950, 9050 and 9076 OKANAGAN CENTRE RD W OPAL PEAK PL OTTLEY RD SLATEVIEW CRES STUBBS RD TRAVERTINE DR





Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.

Residents in this area are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

_______________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 10am (August 25, 2023)

Kelowna, B.C. – The Emergency Operations Centre provides the following operational update for August 25, 2023

Orders and alerts rescinded

Yesterday, properties previously under Evacuation Order within the City of Kelowna were downgraded to an alert status.

As of 9 a.m. approximately 2,663 properties remain on Evacuation Order in West Kelowna, 655 in Lake Country, 1,114 in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Electoral Area and 50 in Westbank First Nation. There are 13,773 properties in total that remain on Evacuation Alert.

Residents on Evacuation Alert must still be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice if fire conditions change. Please visit cordemergency.ca/map to view all existing orders and alerts.

As orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. For the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Task Forces are patrolling alert areas and actioning hot spots in the District of Lake Country and City of Kelowna. Residents can report hot spots to the non-emergency line at 250-469-8577. Fire suppression crews are continuing to action the McDougall Creek Wildfire. Visit BC Wildfire Service (gov.bc.ca). for more information on current resources.

Property notification tool

An online search tool is available for City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area properties that have experienced total and partial losses resulting from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Property owners who have been placed on Evacuation Order can search to see if their property has incurred losses by visiting www.cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo. If your property has not been placed on Evacuation Order, your address will not show. The Emergency Operation Centre asks the general public to be respectful of this process – if you are not on Evacuation Order do not use the search tool.

The search tool follows the work of Canada Task Force 1 Team, which completed assessments to identify properties that incurred losses in the wildfires. This was the first step in aiding in the public notification process. Further hazard assessments must now be completed at each property, to determine the number and types of structures lost on each property. That process is completed in the City of Kelowna and District of Lake Country. The process will take longer but remains a priority in the communities of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area where losses have been greater.

The EOC expresses condolences to everyone who has experienced losses from the McDougall Creek, Clifton/McKinley and Lake Country Wildfires.

Emergency Support Services

Residents currently on Evacuation Order who have not already done so are strongly encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca to ensure contact information is up to date.

You will get faster service if you have your BC Services Card App, as this will verify your profile in the ESS Evacuee Registration and Assistance systems that support etransfer.

If you need support setting up your BC Services Card App before registering, please call 1-888-356-2741.

Evacuees should only attend a reception centre if they are unable to get support through the Provincial ESS Information Centre at 1-800-585-9559.

West Kelowna reception centre has relocated to Mount Boucherie Secondary School, 2751 Cameron Road. Hours are as follows:

Friday, August 25, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 26, 9 a.m. - 4pm

Sunday, August 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional reception centres are located at:

Kal Tire Place at 3445 43 Ave. Vernon

Princess Margaret Secondary School, 120 Green Ave West, in Penticton

For more information

Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and to also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). While we welcome all inquiries, the Emergency Operation Centre is also appealing to the public to only call the public information line if their matter is urgent, if they are on Evacuation Order or if they have been called to confirm a loss on their property. This will allow the Emergency Operations Centre the time to focus resources on helping those who need it most at this difficult time. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites

__________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 6:30pm (August 24, 2023)

Families from hundreds of properties in West Kelowna Estates are now able to return home. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for several West Kelowna properties and placed them on Evacuation Alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire.



The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas and no further changes for West Kelowna will be issued today:



AURORA HTS

CALEDONIA WAY

COVINGTON CRES

COVINGTON KEY

DIAMOND VIEW DR

FAULKNER CRES

FAULKNER CRT

FAULKNER RD

HORIZON CRT

HORIZON DR

KELOKA DR

KELOKA WAY

MARATHON CRT

MOONBEAM CLOSE

OLYMPUS WAY

PEAK POINT CRT

PEAK POINT DR

PINEWOOD PL

SCOTT CRES (only properties from Diamond View DR to 1763 Scott CRES)

SHALERIDGE PL

SPYGLASS WAY

STARLIGHT CRES

SUNVIEW DR

SUNVIEW PL

WESTLAKE RD (only addresses on the east side of Westlake RD from Sussex RD up to West Kelowna RD)

WESTVIEW PL

WESTVIEW WALK

WESTVIEW WAY

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in a safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Emergency Support Services (ESS) in West Kelowna will move to the gym at Mount Boucherie Secondary School at 2751 Cameron Road tomorrow. The hours will be:





Friday hours – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Weekend hours – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Asquith Road Transfer Station in the city of West Kelowna will resume normal operations on Friday for residential garbage. Yard waste is not being accepted at this time.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:



Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of evacuation alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



More Information:



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:





_______________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 5pm (August 24, 2023)

More than 300 properties which have been on an evacuation order in the District of Lake Country have been downgraded to an evacuation alert. These include properties to the north end and east sides of the fire area.

Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

The following 700 properties remain on an evacuation order and no further changes in Lake Country will be issued today:

BEACON HILL CRES BEACON HILL DR BENCHLAND CRT BENCHLAND DR BENCHLAND RD 1960 CAMP RD CENTRESTONE CRES CENTRESTONE DR 10180 CHASE RD 1213 EIGHTH ST 4323, 4375, 4386, 4392, 4444, 4454, 4455, 4486, 4550, 4750, 4950, 4950A, 5150, 5250, 5350, 5450 ,5550, 5750, 5950, 6250, 6450, 6650, 6850, 7250, 7450, and 7650 FINCH RD 4430 GLENMORE RD GRANITE RD 10756, 10774, 10788, 10822, 10833, 10860, 10880, 10904, 10911, 10914, 10938, 10941, 10962, 10975, 10986, 10987, 11010, 11011, 11030, 11031, 11050, 11070, 11071, 11090, 11114, and 11125 HARE RD HERITAGE CRT HERITAGE DR KIMBERLITE DR LAKESTONE DR LEDGESTONE RD LIMESTONE DR 10242, 10250 , 10252, 10262, 10263, 10272, 10273, 10282, 10283, 10292, 10293, 10302, 10307, 10312, 10313, 10319, 10322, 10325, 10330, 10332, 10335, 10340, 10342, 10345, 10352, 10355, 10450, 10534, and 10538 LONG RD MADDOCK AVE MARBLE LEDGE DR MCCOUBREY RD NIGHTHAWK RD 10559, 10981, 8850, 8865, and 8910 OKANAGAN CENTRE RD OKANAGAN CENTRE RD W all properties excluding north of Eighth St and the Gravel Pit OPAL PEAK PL OTTLEY RD SLATEVIEW CRES STUBBS RD TRAVERTINE DR TYNDALL RD excluding 10840, 10843, 10850, 10851, 10855, 10865, 10870, 10890, 10890, 10890A, 10910, 10930, 10950, and 10970 Tyndall Road

Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.



Residents in this area are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.



Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

__________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 4pm (August 24, 2023)

All City of Kelowna properties previously under Evacuation Order have been downgraded to Alert status.

Current Evacuation Orders and Alerts for Lake Country and West Kelowna, Westbank First Nations and RDCO remain in place, including residents on Bancroft Road in RDCO Electoral Area West, who were mistakenly included in the previous release.

The Emergency Operations Centre has a comprehensive guide for safely returning home with information about property and food safety, including fridges and freezers, pets, insurance, mental health support and more. Find the guide and other resources online at:

Glenmore Road has been re-opened. City of Kelowna residents living in the Finch Road area will be required to access their homes during daylight hours via arranged access at the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood. The Evacuation Order for Lake Country residents along Finch Road remains in place at this time.

View the updated order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Additional information for the safe return home

Residents may encounter various hazards on their properties created by the wildfire including damaged trees. Damaged trees on private property should consult with a qualified arborist. Damages trees on City property can be reported thought the City of Kelowna’s service request system at kelowna.ca.

Other online resources for residents returning to their homes include:

Closures of parks and natural areas will continue including Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and the North Glenmore Dog Park. For more information on Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park, go to www.rdco.com. Residents are asked to respect signs, locked gates and barricades and stay out of these parks and natural areas in the wildfire affected areas for their safety. Crews will be doing hazard assessments and working in those areas to get them safe for eventual re-entry in the weeks ahead.

If residents returning home notice hot spots within their areas, they can call the Kelowna Fire Department non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, to not enter areas still under an Evacuation Order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.

More Information:

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:

__________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 2:20pm (August 24, 2023)

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the McKinley Landing and Finch Road areas, in the City of Kelowna and placed them on Evacuation Alert.



The Emergency Operations Centre has a comprehensive guide for safely returning home with information about property and food safety, including fridges and freezers, pets, insurance, mental health support and more. Find the guide and other resources online at:



Glenmore Road has been re-opened for the return home. However, residents living in the Finch Road area will be required to access their homes during daylight hours via arranged access at the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood.



The following areas are no longer within the Evacuation Order area, and are now in the Evacuation Alert area, and can return home:





(N OF) SHAYLER RD

ARTHUR CRT

ARTHUR RD

BANCROFT RD

BEGBIE RD

BENNETT RD

CLIFTON RD N

DEWDNEY RD

DRAKE RD

DUBBIN RD

FINCH RD

GLENMORE RD (inclusive of 1080 & 3850)

GLENMORE RD N

HENKEL RD

HILLTOWN RD

KATHLER RD

KERR RD

MCKINLEY RD

MILLARD CRT E

MILLARD CRT W

MILLARD PL

PALY RD

SHAYLER CRT

SHAYLER CT

SHAYLER PL

SHAYLER RD

SNOWSELL ST

SNOWSELL ST N

1940 UNION RD



View the updated order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.



Additional information for the safe return home



Residents may encounter various hazards on their properties created by the wildfire including damaged trees.



Other online resources for residents returning to their homes include:





Closures of parks and natural areas will continue including Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and the North Glenmore Dog Park. For more information on Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park, go to www.rdco.com. Residents are asked to respect signs, locked gates and barricades and stay out of these parks and natural areas in the wildfire affected areas for their safety. Crews will be doing hazard assessments and working in those areas to get them safe for eventual re-entry in the weeks ahead.



If residents returning home notice hot spots within their areas, they can call the Kelowna Fire Department non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.



The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, to not enter areas still under an Evacuation Order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



More Information:



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:





________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE (August 24, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre, supporting response and recovery for the McDougall Creek Wildfire, has reduced the evacuation order area and expanded the evacuation alert area in West Kelowna. The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas:

Horizon Drive

All properties at:

2210

2149

2155

2182

2232

South of Shannon Lake Road and Alexandria Way

Properties from 2890 through 2972 Shannon Lake Road

All properties at:

2735 Shannon Lake Road

2649 Shannon Lake Road

1850 Shannon Lake Road

2025 Shannon Lake Road

All properties along:

Alexandria Way

All properties along:

Moore Drive

Shawna Court

Helgason Drive

Golf Course Drive

Shannon View Drive

Cornerstone Drive

Hedgestone Drive

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 2:30pm (August 23, 2023)

The Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response and recovery for the Lake Country Wildfire and the Evacuation Order area in the District of Lake Country has been reduced and the evacuation alert area has been expanded. The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas:



BOND RD

1554A CAMP RD

1825 CAMP RD

CEMETERY RD

1574 CAMP RD

1875 CAMP RD

DAVIDSON RD

1614 CAMP RD

1875A CAMP RD

HALLAM CRT

1625 CAMP RD

2040 CAMP RD

HALLAM DR

1631 CAMP RD

2040A CAMP RD

IVY CRT

A-1631 CAMP RD

2060 CAMP RD

KLONDIKE CRT

1638 CAMP RD

10835 TYNDALL RD

LEHMANN RD

1639 CAMP RD

10840 TYNDALL RD

NYGREN RD

1662 CAMP RD

10843 TYNDALL RD

SALDIN CRT

1663 CAMP RD

10850 TYNDALL RD

1051 CAMP RD

1674 CAMP RD

10851 TYNDALL RD

1055 CAMP RD

1679 CAMP RD

10855 TYNDALL RD

1190 CAMP RD

1685 CAMP RD

10865 TYNDALL RD

1201 CAMP RD

1686 CAMP RD

10870 TYNDALL RD

1279 CAMP RD

1693 CAMP RD

10890 TYNDALL RD

1293 CAMP RD

1711 CAMP RD

10890A TYNDALL RD

1293A CAMP RD

1731 CAMP RD

10910 TYNDALL RD

1299 CAMP RD

1731A CAMP RD

10930 TYNDALL RD

1311 CAMP RD

1751 CAMP RD

10950 TYNDALL RD

1325 CAMP RD

1760 CAMP RD

10970 TYNDALL RD

1371 CAMP RD

1760A CAMP RD

1391 CAMP RD

1761 CAMP RD

1425 CAMP RD

1771 CAMP RD

1524 CAMP RD

1780 CAMP RD

1525 CAMP RD

1805 CAMP RD

1554 CAMP RD

1815 CAMP RD

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.





Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.





As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.





Resources for residents returning to their homes include:





Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.





Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.





For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).





For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:





____________________________________________________

West Kelowna:

Kelowna, B.C. – The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire:

ALL PROPERTIES AT 2210 HORIZON DRIVE

THE FOLLOWING SMITH CREEK PROPERTIES:



3031 ELLIOTT RD

3081 ELLIOTT RD

3101 ELLIOTT RD

3121 ELLIOTT RD

3131 ELLIOTT RD

3133 ELLIOTT RD

3135 ELLIOTT RD

3137 ELLIOTT RD

3139 ELLIOTT RD

3141 ELLIOTT RD

3143 ELLIOTT RD

3131 HAROLD RD

3161 HAROLD RD

3106 SMITH CREEK RD

3112 SMITH CREEK RD

3118 SMITH CREEK RD

3124 SMITH CREEK RD

3148 SMITH CREEK RD

3154 SMITH CREEK RD

3160 SMITH CREEK RD

3164 SMITH CREEK RD

3168 SMITH CREEK RD

3172 SMITH CREEK RD

3178 SMITH CREEK RD

3184 SMITH CREEK RD

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time and be away from home for an extended period.



A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Westbank First Nation:

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded evacuation orders for some properties within Westbank First Nation and placed them on alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire.

Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:

ABEL PL

ABEL ST

ALEXANDER PL

BAYVIEW CRT

BEACH VIEW LANE

BROOKSIDE PL

CAMPBELL PL

CAMPBELL PLACE

CAMPBELL RD

CAWSTON AVE

CREST RIDGE LANE

DERRICKSON PL

ESSEN RD

FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR GREEN RD

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

HIGHWAY 97

HIGHWAY 97 S

HIGHWAY 97 S

HORIZON DR

KATHERINE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

MANUEL RD

MARINA WAY

MARINA WAY E

MICHELLE CRES

NANCEE WAY

NANCEE WAY CRT

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

ROSIE DR

SNEENA RD

SPLAND RD

TOMAT AVE

VIEWPOINT CRES

VIEWPOINT DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on EVACUATION ORDER:



Sookinchute Court (all properties)

Lindley Drive (all properties)

1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lake Country:

The following properties in Lake Country have been removed from evacuation order due to the Lake Country Wildfire and are now placed on evacuation alert.

All properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road

10910 BOND RD

10950 BOND RD

10990 BOND RD

11014 BOND RD

11062 BOND RD

11086 BOND RD

11140 BOND RD

11140A BOND RD

11150 BOND RD

11170 BOND RD

11180 BOND RD

11210 BOND RD

11230 BOND RD

11250 BOND RD

11270 BOND RD

1-11290 BOND RD

10-11290 BOND RD

11-11290 BOND RD

12-11290 BOND RD

13-11290 BOND RD

14-11290 BOND RD

15-11290 BOND RD

16-11290 BOND RD

17-11290 BOND RD

18-11290 BOND RD

19-11290 BOND RD

2-11290 BOND RD

20-11290 BOND RD

3-11290 BOND RD

4-11290 BOND RD

5-11290 BOND RD

6-11290 BOND RD

7-11290 BOND RD

8-11290 BOND RD

9-11290 BOND RD

11310 BOND RD

11310A BOND RD

11330 BOND RD

11350 BOND RD

11370 BOND RD

11390 BOND RD

11410 BOND RD

11430 BOND RD

11470 BOND RD

11121 CEMETERY RD

11131 CEMETERY RD

11141 CEMETERY RD

11151 CEMETERY RD

11175 CEMETERY RD

11190 CEMETERY RD

11200 CEMETERY RD

11210 CEMETERY RD

11220 CEMETERY RD

11230 CEMETERY RD

11240 CEMETERY RD

11250 CEMETERY RD

11298 CEMETERY RD

11374 CEMETERY RD

11399 CEMETERY RD

11424 CEMETERY RD

11450 CEMETERY RD

11476 CEMETERY RD

11491 CEMETERY RD

11524 CEMETERY RD

11551 CEMETERY RD

1949 DAVIDSON RD

2115 DAVIDSON RD

2139 DAVIDSON RD

2019 NYGREN RD

2061 NYGREN RD

2064 NYGREN RD

2085 NYGREN RD

2111 NYGREN RD

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.