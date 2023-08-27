EOC evacuation order and alert update: McDougall Creek, Lake Country and Clifton fire
UPDATE 11:20 am (August 28, 2023)
Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside Road, including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park in the Regional District Electoral Area West, can return to their homes under Evacuation Alert status.
Returning residents must access Westside Road from Hwy. 97 via the north through Okanagan Indian Band and are reminded to be patient and slow down. The speed limit throughout OKIB IR#1 along Westside Road is 60km.
As school is still out, please watch for children throughout residential areas. Drivers should also be advised that OKIB IR#1 is open range land and to be aware of potential livestock on roads, as well as wildlife.
Motorists should also be aware that Westside Road is still closed south of La Casa due to fire activity and damage further south along Westside Road.
The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:
- All properties North of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside Road including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park including:
- BARCELONA DR E
- DELTA RD
- DUNWATERS RD
- FAIRBRIDGE RD
- FINTRY DELTA RD
- FINTRY ESTATES
- GRAY RD
- KELLY PL
- LA PALMA LOOP
- MADRID WAY
- MARBELLA LOOP
- MORDEN RD
- MUIR RD
- SANTE FE WAY
- SANTIAGO LOOP
- SHALAL RD
- SHORTS RD
- SHORTS CREEK
- TERAZONA DR
- TOLEDO DR
- VALENCIA WAY
- VERONA LOOP
- 7100 WESTSIDE RD
- 7110 WESTSIDE RD
- 7260 WESTSIDE RD
- 7290 WESTSIDE RD
- 7355 WESTSIDE RD
- 6808 WESTSIDE RD N
- 7080 WESTSIDE RD N
- 7190 WESTSIDE RD N
- 7200 WESTSIDE RD N
- 7210 WESTSIDE RD N
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
For the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter naturalized areas. There are still locations where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
______________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 12 pm (August 27, 2023)
Residents along the remaining portions of Bartley Road and Rosewood Drive in West Kelowna may return to their neighbourhood. The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:
- BARTLEY RD
- ROSEWOOD DR
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
For the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter naturalized areas. There are still locations where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 11am (August 27, 2023)
Remainder of Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge residents can return home.
Residents in upper Shannon Woods and Tallus Ridge areas in West Kelowna may return to their neighbourhoods. The following properties have been downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert:
BIG SKY DR
CROWN CREST DR
CROWN CREST PL
PARAMOUNT DR
RYSER PL
SHANNON HEIGHTS CRT
SHANNON HEIGHTS PL
SHANNON HILLS DR
SHANNON HILLS PL
TALLUS GREEN CRES
TALLUS GREEN PL
TALLUS HEIGHTS DR
TALLUS HEIGHTS LANE
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
___________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 7:30pm (August 26, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre is sharing the following operational update for August 26, 2023.
Orders and alerts rescinded
Today, over 600 properties were downgraded from Evacuation Order to Evacuation Alert in Lake Country, in parts of West Kelowna, and for Westbank Frist Nation IR#10.
There are no longer any properties under Evacuation Order in Lake Country. All properties have been downgraded to Alert.
As of 3:00 p.m., approximately 1,588 properties remain on Evacuation Order in West Kelowna, 1,114 in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Electoral Area and 38 in Westbank First Nation. There are 15,184 properties in total that remain on Evacuation Alert.
The Emergency Operations Centre does not anticipate any further Evacuation Order downgrades this evening.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 3:45pm (August 26, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in upper Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods Drive and Rainbow Road areas in the City of West Kelowna and placed them on Evacuation Alert:
- Eagle Ridge DR
- Shannon Woods DR
- Shannon Woods CRES
- Shannon Woods WAY
- Shannon Woods PL
- 1950 Shannon Lake RD
- 2080 Shannon Lake RD
- 2050 Shannon Lake RD
- 1980 Shannon Lake RD
- 2120 Shannon Lake RD
- 2030 Shannon Lake RD
- 2390 Tallus Ridge DR
- Mountains Hollow LANE
- 2411 to 2551 Paramount DR
- Rainbow RD
- 2620 Rubicon RD
- 2630 Rubicon RD
- 3127 Smith Creek RD
- 3133 Smith Creek RD
- 3139 Smith Creek RD
- 3147 Smith Creek RD
- 3151 Smith Creek RD
- 1-3151 Smith Creek RD
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews still working in the area, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
______________________________
UPDATE 2:30pm (August 26, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert for the 408 remaining properties in the District of Lake Country.
There are no more Evacuation Orders in the District of Lake Country, but properties remain on Evacuation Alert, meaning residents must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
The wildfire in Lake Country is considered held at 370 hectares, meaning it is not anticipated to grow any further. Fire crews remain active in the area managing hot spots in unpopulated and forested areas.
Residents are encouraged to check the map on cordemergency.ca/map before heading home to confirm the status of their property.
Residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources at cordermergency.ca to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews that they may encounter various hazards on their private properties. Residents are asked to respect safety advice and directions from crews they may encounter and to keep a safe distance from active fire suppression work.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Trail and park closures in the fire affected and forested areas are in place, this includes the future Summit phase of Lakestone area. For up-to-date information about trail and park closures in the area, check with the District of Lake Country and for regional parks the Regional District of the Central Okanagan websites.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency website and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
_____________________________________
UPDATE 12pm (August 26, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert for the following properties in Westbank First Nation IR#10:
- 567 Lindley Dr.
- 571 Lindley Dr.
- 575 Lindly Dr.
- 577 Lindley Dr.
- 585-B Lindley Dr.
- 587 Lindley Dr.
- 588 Lindley Dr.
- 610 Lindley Dr.
- 626 Lindley Dr.
- 602B Lindley Rd.
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public. The Bear Creek and Westside Road blockade remains in place. Residents’ access will be open from the blockade to Lindley Drive.
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period. Residents are encouraged to check the cordemergency.ca map before heading home to confirm the status of their property.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
_______________________________________
UPDATE 4:50pm (August 25, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in the lower Tallus Ridge and Tuscany Drive area and placed them on Evacuation Alert:
- TALLUS RIDGE DR
- COBBLESTONE RD
- PEBBLE PL
- STONE GROVE CRES
- CANYON CREST DR
- CANYON CREST LANE
- RIDGEMOUNT DR
- PINNACLE RIDGE DR
- TUSCANY DR
- BOULDER LAKE BLVD
- 2640 ASQUITH RD
- 2616, 2672, 2750 SHANNON LAKE
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
_____________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 4:45pm (August 25, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in the Lenz Road and Rose Valley areas and placed them on Evacuation Alert:
- ROSE MEADOW DR
- ROSE ANNE CRT
- MCDOUGALL RD
- ROSE TREE RD
- ROSEALEE LANE
- WESTLAKE RD
- ROSE HILL PL
- ROSEWOOD CRT
- JOKMAR CRT
- ROSEWOOD DR (EXCLUDING 1500 & 1550 ROSEWOOD DR)
- ROSERIDGE CRT
- ROSE ABBY DR
- ROSEALEE CRT
- ROSEMARY CRT
- ROSEFIELD DR
- 1830 SHANNON LAKE RD
- 1620 STEVENS RD
- 2289 BARTLEY RD
- 2229 BARTLEY RD
- LENZ RD (SOUTHSIDE)
- 2100 WESTLAKE RD
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
____________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 4:30pm (August 25, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for the following properties in the Casa Loma area of West Kelowna:
- ALICE RD
- BENEDICK RD
- CAMPBELL RD
- CASA GRADE DR
- CASA LOMA RD
- CASA PALMERO DR
- CASA RIO DR
- LUCINDE RD
- ZDRALEK OVE
An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence.
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
__________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 4:25pm (August 25, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for the following properties in Westbank First Nation IR#10:
- 2141 CAMPBELL PL
- 2145 CAMPBELL PL
- 2153 CAMPBELL PL
- 2157 CAMPBELL PL
- 2161 CAMPBELL PL
- 2163 CAMPBELL PL
- 2169 CAMPBELL PL
- 2183 CAMPBELL PL
- 2189 CAMPBELL PL
- 2195 CAMPBELL PL
- 2035 CAMPBELL RD
- 2050 CAMPBELL RD
- 2143 CAMPBELL RD
An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence.
____________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 3:45pm (August 25, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties in the Lenz Road and Rose Valley areas and placed them on Evacuation Alert:
- ROSE MEADOW DR
- ROSE ANNE CRT
- MCDOUGALL RD
- ROSE TREE RD
- ROSEALEE LANE
- WESTLAKE RD
- ROSE HILL PL
- ROSEWOOD CRT
- JOKMAR CRT
- ROSEWOOD DR (EXCLUDING 1500 & 1550 ROSEWOOD DR)
- ROSERIDGE CRT
- ROSE ABBY DR
- ROSEALEE CRT
- ROSEMARY CRT
- ROSEFIELD DR
- 1830 SHANNON LAKE RD
- 1620 STEVENS RD
- 2289 BARTLEY RD
- 2229 BARTLEY RD
- LENZ RD (SOUTHSIDE)
- 2100 WESTLAKE RD
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
__________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 2pm (August 25, 2023)
More families in Lake Country are now able to return home. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the following properties and placed them on Evacuation Alert:
- 10180 CHASE RD
- All properties south of Okanagan Center West, including:
- 4323, 4375, 4386, 4392, 4444, 4454, 4455, 4486, 4550, 4750, 4950, 4950A, 5150, 5250, 5350, 5450 ,5550, 5750, 5950, 6250, 6450, 6650, 6850, 7250, 7450, and 7650 FINCH RD
- 4430 GLENMORE RD
- GRANITE RD
- HERITAGE CRT
- HERITAGE DR
- KIMBERLITE DR
- 1648, 1650, 1651, 1654, 1656, 1660, 1662, 1664, 1666, 1667, 1669, 1771, 1773, 1777, 1780, 1783, 1785, 1787, 1791, 1793, 1795, and 1797 LAKESTONE DR
- LIMESTONE DR
- 1500, 1502, 1504, 1506, 1508, 1510, 1512, 1514, 1516, 1518, 1520, 1522 and 1524 MARBLE LEDGE DR
- MCCOUBREY RD
- 8850A and 8910A OKANAGAN CENTRE RD
- 8756, 8832, 8850, 8910, 8950, 9050 and 9076 OKANAGAN CENTRE RD W
- OPAL PEAK PL
- OTTLEY RD
- SLATEVIEW CRES
- STUBBS RD
- TRAVERTINE DR
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents in this area are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
_______________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 10am (August 25, 2023)
Kelowna, B.C. – The Emergency Operations Centre provides the following operational update for August 25, 2023
Orders and alerts rescinded
Yesterday, properties previously under Evacuation Order within the City of Kelowna were downgraded to an alert status.
As of 9 a.m. approximately 2,663 properties remain on Evacuation Order in West Kelowna, 655 in Lake Country, 1,114 in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Electoral Area and 50 in Westbank First Nation. There are 13,773 properties in total that remain on Evacuation Alert.
Residents on Evacuation Alert must still be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice if fire conditions change. Please visit cordemergency.ca/map to view all existing orders and alerts.
As orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. For the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Emergency Resources
Task Forces are patrolling alert areas and actioning hot spots in the District of Lake Country and City of Kelowna. Residents can report hot spots to the non-emergency line at 250-469-8577. Fire suppression crews are continuing to action the McDougall Creek Wildfire. Visit BC Wildfire Service (gov.bc.ca). for more information on current resources.
Property notification tool
An online search tool is available for City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area properties that have experienced total and partial losses resulting from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Property owners who have been placed on Evacuation Order can search to see if their property has incurred losses by visiting www.cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo. If your property has not been placed on Evacuation Order, your address will not show. The Emergency Operation Centre asks the general public to be respectful of this process – if you are not on Evacuation Order do not use the search tool.
The search tool follows the work of Canada Task Force 1 Team, which completed assessments to identify properties that incurred losses in the wildfires. This was the first step in aiding in the public notification process. Further hazard assessments must now be completed at each property, to determine the number and types of structures lost on each property. That process is completed in the City of Kelowna and District of Lake Country. The process will take longer but remains a priority in the communities of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area where losses have been greater.
The EOC expresses condolences to everyone who has experienced losses from the McDougall Creek, Clifton/McKinley and Lake Country Wildfires.
Emergency Support Services
Residents currently on Evacuation Order who have not already done so are strongly encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca to ensure contact information is up to date.
You will get faster service if you have your BC Services Card App, as this will verify your profile in the ESS Evacuee Registration and Assistance systems that support etransfer.
If you need support setting up your BC Services Card App before registering, please call 1-888-356-2741.
Evacuees should only attend a reception centre if they are unable to get support through the Provincial ESS Information Centre at 1-800-585-9559.
West Kelowna reception centre has relocated to Mount Boucherie Secondary School, 2751 Cameron Road. Hours are as follows:
- Friday, August 25, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, August 26, 9 a.m. - 4pm
- Sunday, August 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Additional reception centres are located at:
- Kal Tire Place at 3445 43 Ave. Vernon
- Princess Margaret Secondary School, 120 Green Ave West, in Penticton
For more information
Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and to also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). While we welcome all inquiries, the Emergency Operation Centre is also appealing to the public to only call the public information line if their matter is urgent, if they are on Evacuation Order or if they have been called to confirm a loss on their property. This will allow the Emergency Operations Centre the time to focus resources on helping those who need it most at this difficult time. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites
__________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE: 6:30pm (August 24, 2023)
Families from hundreds of properties in West Kelowna Estates are now able to return home. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for several West Kelowna properties and placed them on Evacuation Alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire.
The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas and no further changes for West Kelowna will be issued today:
- AURORA HTS
- CALEDONIA WAY
- COVINGTON CRES
- COVINGTON KEY
- DIAMOND VIEW DR
- FAULKNER CRES
- FAULKNER CRT
- FAULKNER RD
- HORIZON CRT
- HORIZON DR
- KELOKA DR
- KELOKA WAY
- MARATHON CRT
- MOONBEAM CLOSE
- OLYMPUS WAY
- PEAK POINT CRT
- PEAK POINT DR
- PINEWOOD PL
- SCOTT CRES (only properties from Diamond View DR to 1763 Scott CRES)
- SHALERIDGE PL
- SPYGLASS WAY
- STARLIGHT CRES
- SUNVIEW DR
- SUNVIEW PL
- WESTLAKE RD (only addresses on the east side of Westlake RD from Sussex RD up to West Kelowna RD)
- WESTVIEW PL
- WESTVIEW WALK
- WESTVIEW WAY
View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in a safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Emergency Support Services (ESS) in West Kelowna will move to the gym at Mount Boucherie Secondary School at 2751 Cameron Road tomorrow. The hours will be:
- Friday hours – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Weekend hours – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Asquith Road Transfer Station in the city of West Kelowna will resume normal operations on Friday for residential garbage. Yard waste is not being accepted at this time.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of evacuation alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
More Information:
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
_______________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 5pm (August 24, 2023)
More than 300 properties which have been on an evacuation order in the District of Lake Country have been downgraded to an evacuation alert. These include properties to the north end and east sides of the fire area.
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
The following 700 properties remain on an evacuation order and no further changes in Lake Country will be issued today:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Areas and roads under an evacuation order remain closed to the public.
Residents in this area are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
- CORD Resources
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- District of Peachland
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
__________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 4pm (August 24, 2023)
All City of Kelowna properties previously under Evacuation Order have been downgraded to Alert status.
Current Evacuation Orders and Alerts for Lake Country and West Kelowna, Westbank First Nations and RDCO remain in place, including residents on Bancroft Road in RDCO Electoral Area West, who were mistakenly included in the previous release.
The Emergency Operations Centre has a comprehensive guide for safely returning home with information about property and food safety, including fridges and freezers, pets, insurance, mental health support and more. Find the guide and other resources online at:
- kelowna.ca/sites/files/1/docs/related/rdco_going_home_information_booklet_aug_23_1.pdf.
- cordemergency.ca/resources
Glenmore Road has been re-opened. City of Kelowna residents living in the Finch Road area will be required to access their homes during daylight hours via arranged access at the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood. The Evacuation Order for Lake Country residents along Finch Road remains in place at this time.
View the updated order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Additional information for the safe return home
Residents may encounter various hazards on their properties created by the wildfire including damaged trees. Damaged trees on private property should consult with a qualified arborist. Damages trees on City property can be reported thought the City of Kelowna’s service request system at kelowna.ca.
Other online resources for residents returning to their homes include:
- Emergency Management and Climate Readiness BC
- Returning Home after a Fire
- Interior Health’s Emergency Information
Closures of parks and natural areas will continue including Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and the North Glenmore Dog Park. For more information on Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park, go to www.rdco.com. Residents are asked to respect signs, locked gates and barricades and stay out of these parks and natural areas in the wildfire affected areas for their safety. Crews will be doing hazard assessments and working in those areas to get them safe for eventual re-entry in the weeks ahead.
If residents returning home notice hot spots within their areas, they can call the Kelowna Fire Department non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.
The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, to not enter areas still under an Evacuation Order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
More Information:
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
- City of Kelowna
- City of West Kelowna
- District of Lake Country
- Regional District of Central Okanagan
- Westbank First Nation
__________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 2:20pm (August 24, 2023)
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the McKinley Landing and Finch Road areas, in the City of Kelowna and placed them on Evacuation Alert.
The Emergency Operations Centre has a comprehensive guide for safely returning home with information about property and food safety, including fridges and freezers, pets, insurance, mental health support and more. Find the guide and other resources online at:
Glenmore Road has been re-opened for the return home. However, residents living in the Finch Road area will be required to access their homes during daylight hours via arranged access at the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood.
The following areas are no longer within the Evacuation Order area, and are now in the Evacuation Alert area, and can return home:
- (N OF) SHAYLER RD
- ARTHUR CRT
- ARTHUR RD
- BANCROFT RD
- BEGBIE RD
- BENNETT RD
- CLIFTON RD N
- DEWDNEY RD
- DRAKE RD
- DUBBIN RD
- FINCH RD
- GLENMORE RD (inclusive of 1080 & 3850)
- GLENMORE RD N
- HENKEL RD
- HILLTOWN RD
- KATHLER RD
- KERR RD
- MCKINLEY RD
- MILLARD CRT E
- MILLARD CRT W
- MILLARD PL
- PALY RD
- SHAYLER CRT
- SHAYLER CT
- SHAYLER PL
- SHAYLER RD
- SNOWSELL ST
- SNOWSELL ST N
- 1940 UNION RD
View the updated order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
Residents on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
Additional information for the safe return home
Residents may encounter various hazards on their properties created by the wildfire including damaged trees.
Other online resources for residents returning to their homes include:
Closures of parks and natural areas will continue including Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and the North Glenmore Dog Park. For more information on Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park, go to www.rdco.com. Residents are asked to respect signs, locked gates and barricades and stay out of these parks and natural areas in the wildfire affected areas for their safety. Crews will be doing hazard assessments and working in those areas to get them safe for eventual re-entry in the weeks ahead.
If residents returning home notice hot spots within their areas, they can call the Kelowna Fire Department non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.
The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, to not enter areas still under an Evacuation Order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
More Information:
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE (August 24, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre, supporting response and recovery for the McDougall Creek Wildfire, has reduced the evacuation order area and expanded the evacuation alert area in West Kelowna. The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas:
Horizon Drive
All properties at:
- 2210
- 2149
- 2155
- 2182
- 2232
South of Shannon Lake Road and Alexandria Way
- Properties from 2890 through 2972 Shannon Lake Road
All properties at:
- 2735 Shannon Lake Road
- 2649 Shannon Lake Road
- 1850 Shannon Lake Road
- 2025 Shannon Lake Road
All properties along:
- Alexandria Way
All properties along:
- Moore Drive
- Shawna Court
- Helgason Drive
- Golf Course Drive
- Shannon View Drive
- Cornerstone Drive
- Hedgestone Drive
View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE: 2:30pm (August 23, 2023)
The Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response and recovery for the Lake Country Wildfire and the Evacuation Order area in the District of Lake Country has been reduced and the evacuation alert area has been expanded. The following properties are now within the evacuation alert areas:
- BOND RD
- 1554A CAMP RD
- 1825 CAMP RD
- CEMETERY RD
- 1574 CAMP RD
- 1875 CAMP RD
- DAVIDSON RD
- 1614 CAMP RD
- 1875A CAMP RD
- HALLAM CRT
- 1625 CAMP RD
- 2040 CAMP RD
- HALLAM DR
- 1631 CAMP RD
- 2040A CAMP RD
- IVY CRT
- A-1631 CAMP RD
- 2060 CAMP RD
- KLONDIKE CRT
- 1638 CAMP RD
- 10835 TYNDALL RD
- LEHMANN RD
- 1639 CAMP RD
- 10840 TYNDALL RD
- NYGREN RD
- 1662 CAMP RD
- 10843 TYNDALL RD
- SALDIN CRT
- 1663 CAMP RD
- 10850 TYNDALL RD
- 1051 CAMP RD
- 1674 CAMP RD
- 10851 TYNDALL RD
- 1055 CAMP RD
- 1679 CAMP RD
- 10855 TYNDALL RD
- 1190 CAMP RD
- 1685 CAMP RD
- 10865 TYNDALL RD
- 1201 CAMP RD
- 1686 CAMP RD
- 10870 TYNDALL RD
- 1279 CAMP RD
- 1693 CAMP RD
- 10890 TYNDALL RD
- 1293 CAMP RD
- 1711 CAMP RD
- 10890A TYNDALL RD
- 1293A CAMP RD
- 1731 CAMP RD
- 10910 TYNDALL RD
- 1299 CAMP RD
- 1731A CAMP RD
- 10930 TYNDALL RD
- 1311 CAMP RD
- 1751 CAMP RD
- 10950 TYNDALL RD
- 1325 CAMP RD
- 1760 CAMP RD
- 10970 TYNDALL RD
- 1371 CAMP RD
- 1760A CAMP RD
- 1391 CAMP RD
- 1761 CAMP RD
- 1425 CAMP RD
- 1771 CAMP RD
- 1524 CAMP RD
- 1780 CAMP RD
- 1525 CAMP RD
- 1805 CAMP RD
- 1554 CAMP RD
- 1815 CAMP RD
View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.
Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.
As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.
Resources for residents returning to their homes include:
Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca.
Residents are also reminded to please stay off the lake north of the William R. Bennett Bridge to allow unhindered access to BC Wildfire Service aircraft.
For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:
____________________________________________________
West Kelowna:
Kelowna, B.C. – The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire:
ALL PROPERTIES AT 2210 HORIZON DRIVE
THE FOLLOWING SMITH CREEK PROPERTIES:
- 3031 ELLIOTT RD
- 3081 ELLIOTT RD
- 3101 ELLIOTT RD
- 3121 ELLIOTT RD
- 3131 ELLIOTT RD
- 3133 ELLIOTT RD
- 3135 ELLIOTT RD
- 3137 ELLIOTT RD
- 3139 ELLIOTT RD
- 3141 ELLIOTT RD
- 3143 ELLIOTT RD
- 3131 HAROLD RD
- 3161 HAROLD RD
- 3106 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3112 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3118 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3124 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3148 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3154 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3160 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3164 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3168 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3172 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3178 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3184 SMITH CREEK RD
Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time and be away from home for an extended period.
A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Westbank First Nation:
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded evacuation orders for some properties within Westbank First Nation and placed them on alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire.
Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:
ABEL PL
ABEL ST
ALEXANDER PL
BAYVIEW CRT
BEACH VIEW LANE
BROOKSIDE PL
CAMPBELL PL
CAMPBELL PLACE
CAMPBELL RD
CAWSTON AVE
CREST RIDGE LANE
DERRICKSON PL
ESSEN RD
FERRY WHARF RD
HARBOUR GREEN RD
HARBOUR POINTE LANE
HARBOUR VIEW BLVD
HARBOUR VIEW CRES
HIGHWAY 97
HIGHWAY 97 S
HIGHWAY 97 S
HORIZON DR
KATHERINE RD
LAKE BREEZE RD
LAKE VISTA DR
LAKE VISTA RD
MANUEL RD
MARINA WAY
MARINA WAY E
MICHELLE CRES
NANCEE WAY
NANCEE WAY CRT
OLD FERRY WHARF RD
ROSIE DR
SNEENA RD
SPLAND RD
TOMAT AVE
VIEWPOINT CRES
VIEWPOINT DR
WATERS EDGE LANE
WESTSIDE RD
WESTSIDE RD S
Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.
The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on EVACUATION ORDER:
- Sookinchute Court (all properties)
- Lindley Drive (all properties)
- 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Lake Country:
The following properties in Lake Country have been removed from evacuation order due to the Lake Country Wildfire and are now placed on evacuation alert.
All properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road
10910 BOND RD
10950 BOND RD
10990 BOND RD
11014 BOND RD
11062 BOND RD
11086 BOND RD
11140 BOND RD
11140A BOND RD
11150 BOND RD
11170 BOND RD
11180 BOND RD
11210 BOND RD
11230 BOND RD
11250 BOND RD
11270 BOND RD
1-11290 BOND RD
10-11290 BOND RD
11-11290 BOND RD
12-11290 BOND RD
13-11290 BOND RD
14-11290 BOND RD
15-11290 BOND RD
16-11290 BOND RD
17-11290 BOND RD
18-11290 BOND RD
19-11290 BOND RD
2-11290 BOND RD
20-11290 BOND RD
3-11290 BOND RD
4-11290 BOND RD
5-11290 BOND RD
6-11290 BOND RD
7-11290 BOND RD
8-11290 BOND RD
9-11290 BOND RD
11310 BOND RD
11310A BOND RD
11330 BOND RD
11350 BOND RD
11370 BOND RD
11390 BOND RD
11410 BOND RD
11430 BOND RD
11470 BOND RD
11121 CEMETERY RD
11131 CEMETERY RD
11141 CEMETERY RD
11151 CEMETERY RD
11175 CEMETERY RD
11190 CEMETERY RD
11200 CEMETERY RD
11210 CEMETERY RD
11220 CEMETERY RD
11230 CEMETERY RD
11240 CEMETERY RD
11250 CEMETERY RD
11298 CEMETERY RD
11374 CEMETERY RD
11399 CEMETERY RD
11424 CEMETERY RD
11450 CEMETERY RD
11476 CEMETERY RD
11491 CEMETERY RD
11524 CEMETERY RD
11551 CEMETERY RD
1949 DAVIDSON RD
2115 DAVIDSON RD
2139 DAVIDSON RD
2019 NYGREN RD
2061 NYGREN RD
2064 NYGREN RD
2085 NYGREN RD
2111 NYGREN RD
View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.