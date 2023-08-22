EOC Evacuations Update

West Kelowna:

Kelowna, B.C. – The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire:

ALL PROPERTIES AT 2210 HORIZON DRIVE

THE FOLLOWING SMITH CREEK PROPERTIES:



3031 ELLIOTT RD

3081 ELLIOTT RD

3101 ELLIOTT RD

3121 ELLIOTT RD

3131 ELLIOTT RD

3133 ELLIOTT RD

3135 ELLIOTT RD

3137 ELLIOTT RD

3139 ELLIOTT RD

3141 ELLIOTT RD

3143 ELLIOTT RD

3131 HAROLD RD

3161 HAROLD RD

3106 SMITH CREEK RD

3112 SMITH CREEK RD

3118 SMITH CREEK RD

3124 SMITH CREEK RD

3148 SMITH CREEK RD

3154 SMITH CREEK RD

3160 SMITH CREEK RD

3164 SMITH CREEK RD

3168 SMITH CREEK RD

3172 SMITH CREEK RD

3178 SMITH CREEK RD

3184 SMITH CREEK RD

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time and be away from home for an extended period.



A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.

Westbank First Nation:

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded evacuation orders for some properties within Westbank First Nation and placed them on alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire.

Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:

ABEL PL

ABEL ST

ALEXANDER PL

BAYVIEW CRT

BEACH VIEW LANE

BROOKSIDE PL

CAMPBELL PL

CAMPBELL PLACE

CAMPBELL RD

CAWSTON AVE

CREST RIDGE LANE

DERRICKSON PL

ESSEN RD

FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR GREEN RD

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

HIGHWAY 97

HIGHWAY 97 S

HIGHWAY 97 S

HORIZON DR

KATHERINE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

MANUEL RD

MARINA WAY

MARINA WAY E

MICHELLE CRES

NANCEE WAY

NANCEE WAY CRT

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

ROSIE DR

SNEENA RD

SPLAND RD

TOMAT AVE

VIEWPOINT CRES

VIEWPOINT DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on EVACUATION ORDER:



Sookinchute Court (all properties)

Lindley Drive (all properties)

1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

Lake Country:

The following properties in Lake Country have been removed from evacuation order due to the Lake Country Wildfire and are now placed on evacuation alert.

All properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road

10910 BOND RD

10950 BOND RD

10990 BOND RD

11014 BOND RD

11062 BOND RD

11086 BOND RD

11140 BOND RD

11140A BOND RD

11150 BOND RD

11170 BOND RD

11180 BOND RD

11210 BOND RD

11230 BOND RD

11250 BOND RD

11270 BOND RD

1-11290 BOND RD

10-11290 BOND RD

11-11290 BOND RD

12-11290 BOND RD

13-11290 BOND RD

14-11290 BOND RD

15-11290 BOND RD

16-11290 BOND RD

17-11290 BOND RD

18-11290 BOND RD

19-11290 BOND RD

2-11290 BOND RD

20-11290 BOND RD

3-11290 BOND RD

4-11290 BOND RD

5-11290 BOND RD

6-11290 BOND RD

7-11290 BOND RD

8-11290 BOND RD

9-11290 BOND RD

11310 BOND RD

11310A BOND RD

11330 BOND RD

11350 BOND RD

11370 BOND RD

11390 BOND RD

11410 BOND RD

11430 BOND RD

11470 BOND RD

11121 CEMETERY RD

11131 CEMETERY RD

11141 CEMETERY RD

11151 CEMETERY RD

11175 CEMETERY RD

11190 CEMETERY RD

11200 CEMETERY RD

11210 CEMETERY RD

11220 CEMETERY RD

11230 CEMETERY RD

11240 CEMETERY RD

11250 CEMETERY RD

11298 CEMETERY RD

11374 CEMETERY RD

11399 CEMETERY RD

11424 CEMETERY RD

11450 CEMETERY RD

11476 CEMETERY RD

11491 CEMETERY RD

11524 CEMETERY RD

11551 CEMETERY RD

1949 DAVIDSON RD

2115 DAVIDSON RD

2139 DAVIDSON RD

2019 NYGREN RD

2061 NYGREN RD

2064 NYGREN RD

2085 NYGREN RD

2111 NYGREN RD

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.