435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
20°C
EOC Evacuations Update


RDCO

West Kelowna:

Kelowna, B.C. – The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire: 

ALL PROPERTIES AT 2210 HORIZON DRIVE 

THE FOLLOWING SMITH CREEK PROPERTIES: 
 

  • 3031 ELLIOTT RD  
  • 3081 ELLIOTT RD   
  • 3101 ELLIOTT RD  
  • 3121 ELLIOTT RD 
  • 3131 ELLIOTT RD  
  • 3133 ELLIOTT RD  
  • 3135 ELLIOTT RD  
  • 3137 ELLIOTT RD  
  • 3139 ELLIOTT RD   
  • 3141 ELLIOTT RD   
  • 3143 ELLIOTT RD    
  • 3131 HAROLD RD   
  • 3161 HAROLD RD   
  • 3106 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3112 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3118 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3124 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3148 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3154 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3160 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3164 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3168 SMITH CREEK RD  
  • 3172 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3178 SMITH CREEK RD 
  • 3184 SMITH CREEK RD 

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time and be away from home for an extended period. 
 

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.  

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Westbank First Nation: 

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded evacuation orders for some properties within Westbank First Nation and placed them on alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire. 

Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:  

ABEL PL   

ABEL ST   

ALEXANDER PL   

BAYVIEW CRT   

BEACH VIEW LANE   

BROOKSIDE PL   

CAMPBELL PL   

CAMPBELL PLACE   

CAMPBELL RD   

CAWSTON AVE   

CREST RIDGE LANE   

DERRICKSON PL   

ESSEN RD   

FERRY WHARF RD   

HARBOUR GREEN RD   

HARBOUR POINTE LANE   

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD   

HARBOUR VIEW CRES   

HIGHWAY 97   

HIGHWAY 97 S  

HIGHWAY 97 S   

HORIZON DR   

KATHERINE RD   

LAKE BREEZE RD   

LAKE VISTA DR   

LAKE VISTA RD   

MANUEL RD   

MARINA WAY   

MARINA WAY E  

MICHELLE CRES   

NANCEE WAY  

NANCEE WAY CRT  

OLD FERRY WHARF RD  

ROSIE DR  

SNEENA RD   

SPLAND RD   

TOMAT AVE  

VIEWPOINT CRES  

VIEWPOINT DR   

WATERS EDGE LANE   

WESTSIDE RD  

WESTSIDE RD S  

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime. 

 

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on EVACUATION ORDER: 
 

  • Sookinchute Court (all properties) 
  • Lindley Drive (all properties) 
  • 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties) 
  • 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties) 
  • 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties) 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lake Country:

The following properties in Lake Country have been removed from evacuation order due to the Lake Country Wildfire and are now placed on evacuation alert. 

All properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road 

10910 BOND RD  

10950 BOND RD  

10990 BOND RD  

11014 BOND RD  

11062 BOND RD  

11086 BOND RD  

11140 BOND RD  

11140A BOND RD  

11150 BOND RD  

11170 BOND RD  

11180 BOND RD  

11210 BOND RD  

11230 BOND RD  

11250 BOND RD  

11270 BOND RD  

1-11290 BOND RD  

10-11290 BOND RD  

11-11290 BOND RD  

12-11290 BOND RD  

13-11290 BOND RD  

14-11290 BOND RD  

15-11290 BOND RD  

16-11290 BOND RD  

17-11290 BOND RD  

18-11290 BOND RD  

19-11290 BOND RD  

2-11290 BOND RD  

20-11290 BOND RD  

3-11290 BOND RD  

4-11290 BOND RD 

5-11290 BOND RD  

6-11290 BOND RD  

7-11290 BOND RD  

8-11290 BOND RD  

9-11290 BOND RD  

11310 BOND RD  

11310A BOND RD  

11330 BOND RD  

11350 BOND RD  

11370 BOND RD  

11390 BOND RD  

11410 BOND RD  

11430 BOND RD  

11470 BOND RD  

11121 CEMETERY RD  

11131 CEMETERY RD  

11141 CEMETERY RD  

11151 CEMETERY RD  

11175 CEMETERY RD  

11190 CEMETERY RD  

11200 CEMETERY RD  

11210 CEMETERY RD  

11220 CEMETERY RD  

11230 CEMETERY RD  

11240 CEMETERY RD  

11250 CEMETERY RD  

11298 CEMETERY RD  

11374 CEMETERY RD  

11399 CEMETERY RD 

11424 CEMETERY RD  

11450 CEMETERY RD  

11476 CEMETERY RD  

11491 CEMETERY RD  

11524 CEMETERY RD  

11551 CEMETERY RD  

1949 DAVIDSON RD  

2115 DAVIDSON RD  

2139 DAVIDSON RD  

2019 NYGREN RD  

2061 NYGREN RD  

2064 NYGREN RD  

2085 NYGREN RD  

2111 NYGREN RD 

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.  

