EOC Evacuations Update
West Kelowna:
Kelowna, B.C. – The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire:
ALL PROPERTIES AT 2210 HORIZON DRIVE
THE FOLLOWING SMITH CREEK PROPERTIES:
- 3031 ELLIOTT RD
- 3081 ELLIOTT RD
- 3101 ELLIOTT RD
- 3121 ELLIOTT RD
- 3131 ELLIOTT RD
- 3133 ELLIOTT RD
- 3135 ELLIOTT RD
- 3137 ELLIOTT RD
- 3139 ELLIOTT RD
- 3141 ELLIOTT RD
- 3143 ELLIOTT RD
- 3131 HAROLD RD
- 3161 HAROLD RD
- 3106 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3112 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3118 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3124 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3148 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3154 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3160 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3164 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3168 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3172 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3178 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3184 SMITH CREEK RD
Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time and be away from home for an extended period.
A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Westbank First Nation:
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded evacuation orders for some properties within Westbank First Nation and placed them on alert only due to the McDougall Creek Fire.
Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:
ABEL PL
ABEL ST
ALEXANDER PL
BAYVIEW CRT
BEACH VIEW LANE
BROOKSIDE PL
CAMPBELL PL
CAMPBELL PLACE
CAMPBELL RD
CAWSTON AVE
CREST RIDGE LANE
DERRICKSON PL
ESSEN RD
FERRY WHARF RD
HARBOUR GREEN RD
HARBOUR POINTE LANE
HARBOUR VIEW BLVD
HARBOUR VIEW CRES
HIGHWAY 97
HIGHWAY 97 S
HIGHWAY 97 S
HORIZON DR
KATHERINE RD
LAKE BREEZE RD
LAKE VISTA DR
LAKE VISTA RD
MANUEL RD
MARINA WAY
MARINA WAY E
MICHELLE CRES
NANCEE WAY
NANCEE WAY CRT
OLD FERRY WHARF RD
ROSIE DR
SNEENA RD
SPLAND RD
TOMAT AVE
VIEWPOINT CRES
VIEWPOINT DR
WATERS EDGE LANE
WESTSIDE RD
WESTSIDE RD S
Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.
The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on EVACUATION ORDER:
- Sookinchute Court (all properties)
- Lindley Drive (all properties)
- 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Lake Country:
The following properties in Lake Country have been removed from evacuation order due to the Lake Country Wildfire and are now placed on evacuation alert.
All properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road
10910 BOND RD
10950 BOND RD
10990 BOND RD
11014 BOND RD
11062 BOND RD
11086 BOND RD
11140 BOND RD
11140A BOND RD
11150 BOND RD
11170 BOND RD
11180 BOND RD
11210 BOND RD
11230 BOND RD
11250 BOND RD
11270 BOND RD
1-11290 BOND RD
10-11290 BOND RD
11-11290 BOND RD
12-11290 BOND RD
13-11290 BOND RD
14-11290 BOND RD
15-11290 BOND RD
16-11290 BOND RD
17-11290 BOND RD
18-11290 BOND RD
19-11290 BOND RD
2-11290 BOND RD
20-11290 BOND RD
3-11290 BOND RD
4-11290 BOND RD
5-11290 BOND RD
6-11290 BOND RD
7-11290 BOND RD
8-11290 BOND RD
9-11290 BOND RD
11310 BOND RD
11310A BOND RD
11330 BOND RD
11350 BOND RD
11370 BOND RD
11390 BOND RD
11410 BOND RD
11430 BOND RD
11470 BOND RD
11121 CEMETERY RD
11131 CEMETERY RD
11141 CEMETERY RD
11151 CEMETERY RD
11175 CEMETERY RD
11190 CEMETERY RD
11200 CEMETERY RD
11210 CEMETERY RD
11220 CEMETERY RD
11230 CEMETERY RD
11240 CEMETERY RD
11250 CEMETERY RD
11298 CEMETERY RD
11374 CEMETERY RD
11399 CEMETERY RD
11424 CEMETERY RD
11450 CEMETERY RD
11476 CEMETERY RD
11491 CEMETERY RD
11524 CEMETERY RD
11551 CEMETERY RD
1949 DAVIDSON RD
2115 DAVIDSON RD
2139 DAVIDSON RD
2019 NYGREN RD
2061 NYGREN RD
2064 NYGREN RD
2085 NYGREN RD
2111 NYGREN RD
View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.