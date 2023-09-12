EOC lifts evacuation alerts for La Casa and area north of resort

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Rescue, is rescinding the evacuation alerts for La Casa and the area north of the resort.

This brings the number of properties remaining on Evacuation Alert in the Central Okanagan to 4,858. There are also 380 properties that remain on Evacuation Order. To view the map of areas remaining under evacuation order and alert, please visit cordemergency.ca.

Residents are reminded that evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in parts of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area and the City of West Kelowna in the areas hardest hit by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Crews are working diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risk to make remaining evacuation order areas safe for return. The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under evacuation order. Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks.

Residents are reminded that an Area Restriction Order is in place within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire until Sept 15, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded. The Area Restriction Order is in place for public safety, due to hazards including heavy equipment, ash pits and danger trees. Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.