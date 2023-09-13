EOC lifts evacuation Order for more properties on Westside Road

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue, Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services and RCMP, has downgraded Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Alerts for several properties along Westside Road including:

BANCROFT RD

BANFF RD

BAIRD RD

BOLTON RD

BROWSE RD

DENISON RD

EDITH CRT

HELDON CRT

LAKE OKANAGAN RESORT (all properties)

JENNY CREEK RD

SIEMENS RD

TRADERS COVE RD

WESTSIDE PL

183 WESTSIDE RD

211 WESTSIDE RD

111 WESTSIDE RD N

112 WESTSIDE RD N

117 WESTSIDE RD N

124 WESTSIDE RD N

125 WESTSIDE RD N

128 WESTSIDE RD N

131 WESTSIDE RD N

137 WESTSIDE RD N

141 WESTSIDE RD N

159 WESTSIDE RD N

175 WESTSIDE RD N

191 WESTSIDE RD N

203 WESTSIDE RD N

411 WESTSIDE RD N

1 386 WESTSIDE RD N (Except 370, 375 & 380 Bear Forest Service Rd)

To check your address and view the map of areas remaining under Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert please visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Westside Road is now open and residents can return home through the south end of Westside Road. Drivers should expect delays as a section of the road between Raymer Bay Regional Park and Bear Creek Provincial Park will be single lane alternating traffic. Out of an abundance of caution, drivers are not permitted to exit their vehicles or stop in that section of road as an odour in the area continues to be investigated.

Residents returning to these areas are reminded that they are now on Evacuation Alert and must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

BC Hydro has worked diligently to restore power to the area although there are some properties where power has not been able to be restored. If you return home, and you are still without power, contact BC Hydro at 1-800 BC Hydro (1-800-224-9376).

Property owners are returning to homes that have been without power for an extended period. It is recommended that they consult with their insurers about how to manage spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items or appliances. The Emergency Operations Centre offers curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers. For more information about this service, please visit Fridge and freezer curbside pick-up and wildlife attractants.

Private water systems in the area have varying degrees of damage due to the wildfire, up to a do not consume advisory. Depending on the status of their drinking water, residents may want to bring clean drinking water with them when returning home. Residents are advised to follow up with their water supplier for more information. If you are unsure who your water supplier is, visit drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/advisorymap.

When returning to wildfire-impacted areas, residents are asked to please respect the privacy of others on neighbouring properties and refrain from trespassing.

Residents are encouraged to access the services of the Resiliency Centre:

Address: 403 – 3031 Louie Drive, Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Contact: By phone at 250-469-6327 or via email at resiliency.centre@rdco.com

Frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in safe return can be found at cordemergency.ca/resources.

Do not enter areas that remain under Evacuation Order as active wildfire fighting, downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose safety risks. If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under alert or order, they can call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

Stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates at cordemergency.ca. For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites: