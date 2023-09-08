EOC McDougal Creek wildfire update

An estimated 405 properties remain under Evacuation Order and 12,303 on Evacuation Alert, with 283 on Evacuation Order within RDCO Electoral Area West and 122 within the City of West Kelowna. Evacuation Order and Alert areas can be confirmed at cordemergency.ca/map. As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents can prepare to return home by visiting resources online to help make a safe return at cordemergency.ca/resources.

Safe re-entry into neighbourhoods continues to be a top priority as fire fighting efforts continue.

“We recognize that some residents have been out of their homes for several weeks now and the ongoing displacement is incredibly challenging, but these areas are not yet safe for the public to return,” says Sally Ginter, Emergency Operation Centre Director. “Crews are working around the clock to restore critical infrastructure to ensure residents are able to return safely.”

As critical infrastructure, such as hydro, gas and water treatment, are restored and dangerous trees and other hazardous materials are removed on public property, Evacuation Orders will be downgraded. The public is reminded – they are not allowed to enter areas under an Evacuation Order by land, water, or air.

Where possible, residents were granted four-hour access to their properties today in Wilson’s Landing area neighbourhoods within the Evacuation Order to retrieve important items. No further temporary access is being permitted over the weekend.

Ongoing hazard assessments are being conducted, including properties that were deferred on Sept 6 in the Raymer/Sailview Bay and Bear Creek Road/Rose Valley North areas. Safety concerns related to an odour in the Raymer/Sailview Bay area remain and are being actively investigated.

At this time, residents that missed their temporary access window will not be able to access their properties until Evacuation Orders are downgraded. This allows crews in wildfire affected areas to make headway, which will help bring residents home as soon as possible. The EOC continues to balance the needs of residents with the interruption of hazard removal activities caused by temporary access and will share future temporary access opportunities on cordmergency.ca.

Current Situation

An Incident Management Team and 11 aircraft are assigned to the complex with 246 firefighters, 45 operational field staff, 7 structure protection personnel, 39 pieces of heavy machinery, and BC Hydro technicians and RCMP will be working throughout the day.

Power restoration work is underway with BC Hydro which has replaced more than 300 poles damaged by the wildfire to date, with efforts continuing throughout the weekend. Approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 426 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment needed to be replaced due to the wildfires, with approximately 125 workers working to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the wildfire.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire is estimated to have consumed 13,712 hectares and continues to actively burn above the Powers Creek drainage located near the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna. BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and RDCO Fire Services continue to coordinate protection and mitigation adjacent to and within the neighbourhoods in this area.

Crews are continuing to mop up any hot spots to secure the containment lines. Increased air traffic is anticipated to continue to perform water bucketing operations.

Residents in alert areas are reminded the McDougall Creek wildfire status is noted as out of control and can change quickly. Residents are reminded to be ready with a grab-and-go bag to leave at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Planned Ignitions

Yesterday, small-scale planned hand ignitions were used to remove unburnt fuel along the northern portion of the west flank. Planned ignitions are an integral part of fire suppression and wildfire management.

Personnel will continue with these operations today as conditions allow. As a result, smoke may increase in visibility to nearby communities as these planned ignition operations are underway.

Area Restrictions

The McDougall Creek wildfire Area Restriction Order which took effect on Aug. 25, 2023 has been extended until Sept 15, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded. More information and map: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/bcwildfire/area-restriction-implemented-for-the-mcdougall-creek-wildfire-k52767/

More information

For BC Wildfire full incident information for the McDougall Creek wildfire, visit details here.

Residents are asked to stay up to date through the CORD emergency site and subscribe to receive e-updates. Supports are available through the Resiliency Centre and Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre. Learn more about accessing supports at cordemergency.ca.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490.

