EOC Update: Crater Creek (K52125), Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires

Emergency Reception Centre

The Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Secondary located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton is open on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The Emergency Reception Centre, has been activated to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to all British Columbians whose primary residence is on Evacuation ORDER.

If you are on Evacuation ORDER, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Residents under Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. If your property is under Evacuation Alert or Order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

Current Evacuation Alerts and Orders

The RDOS EOC is fully staffed and monitoring the Crater Creek (K52125) and Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires. The RDOS is collaborating with all local governments and Indigenous communities within the RDOS. Information on Evacuation ORDERS and ALERTS for both wildfires provided below.

You can find a complete list of addresses currently on Evacuation Alert and Order at emergency.rdos.bc.ca or enter your address in the Interactive Map.

The latest updates will be published on Regional District web and social media channels as soon as information is confirmed.

For the latest updates on wildfires, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

BC Wildfire – Crater Creek (K52125)

Evacuation Alerts: 195 properties

Evacuation Orders: 13 properties

BC Wildfire – Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813)

Evacuation Alerts: 246 properties

Evacuation Orders: 257 properties

Evacuation Alerts and Orders current as of 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Video Update

Taylor Colman, BC Wildfire Service Information Officer, provided an update on the Crater Creek and Upper Park Rill Creek wildfires. The video update was recorded at 2:15 pm PT on Monday, August 21, 2023. Visit the RDOS YouTube channel to view the video update.

Donations and Volunteering

For information about donations and volunteering, please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) website: emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies. To learn more about training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services please visit the Emergency Support Services webpages online.

Structures impacted by wildfires

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is required to independently verify structure loss and inform the property owner before sharing information. Due to the current Evacuation Orders in effect, access is restricted is not possible at this time. Thank you for your patience. If you have questions about evacuees or potential structure loss, please call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Relief from wildfire smoke

Click here to view the Interior Health air quality guidance info bulletin.

The Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre is open for Open Gym Monday to Friday, August 21 to August 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Kaleden Community Hall is open for Open Gym Tuesday and Thursday, August 22 and August 24, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Open Gym sessions are free and intended to provide the community with an opportunity to escape the wildfire smoke.

Please conserve water

Willowbrook Water System users are reminded to restrict water use. This will ensure water is available for crews working in the area impacted by the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813).

If your property is under Evacuation ORDER, please leave the area immediately for safety and the safety of crews.

Please turn off all domestic and agricultural irrigation to conserve water. Watering from residential hoses is not an effective way to reduce fire risk on your property

Check the last-minute FireSmart checklist for effective actions to protect your home

Joint Statement on Caution in Nature Areas

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.”

Click here to view the joint statement (penticton.ca)

Monitor official sources

Residents, property owners, and visitors should continue to monitor official information sources for the latest updates.

Weather and wildfire conditions can change quickly. Please take time now to create a preparedness plan for your family or business in case an Evacuation Alert or Order is issued.

The RDOS EOC is recommending residents and property owners in the Similkameen and across the Regional District, take the following steps:

Prepare an emergency grab and go kit

Consider options to stay with friends and family outside the area

Conduct a last minute Fire Smart checklist

What to do when an Evacuation Alert is issued

What to do when an Evacuation Order is issued

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

If you are in an area under an Evacuation Alert, please make arrangements to relocate animals or livestock. Contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) for assistance: 250-809-7152.

VOYENT ALERT! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone. You can also find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca. For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.