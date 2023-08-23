EOC Update: Crater Creek (K52125), Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires

Current Evacuation Alerts and Orders

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, some properties in the Willowbrook area of Electoral Area “C”, along with some properties in Electoral Area “I”, including White Lake Road, were removed from Evacuation ORDER. These properties remain on Evacuation ALERT due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire. Residents in these areas on Evacuation ALERT are welcome to go home.

Properties along Grand Oro Rd and in the Yellow Brick Road area remain on Evacuation ORDER. Willowbrook Road in the Yellow Brick Rd area remains closed

The community of Willowbrook is accessible via the following routes:

From Okanagan Falls, access via Green Lake Rd

From Oliver, access via south end of Willowbrook Rd (at Willowbrook Rd and Fairview Rd

From Secrest Hill Rd at Hwy 97

Re-entry packages for the Willowbrook area will be available at the Willowbrook Fire Hall. An online copy is available by clicking here.

You can find information on Evacuation Alerts and Orders at emergency.rdos.bc.ca or enter your address in the Interactive Map.

For the latest updates on wildfires, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

BC Wildfire – Crater Creek (K52125)

Evacuation Alerts: 195 properties

Evacuation Orders: 13 properties

BC Wildfire – Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813)

Evacuation Alerts: 407 properties

Evacuation Orders: 96 properties

The RDOS EOC is fully staffed and monitoring the Crater Creek (K52125) and Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires. The RDOS is collaborating with all local governments and Indigenous communities within the RDOS. Information on Evacuation ORDERS and ALERTS for both wildfires is provided below.

Emergency Reception Centre

The Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Secondary located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton is open Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Reception Centre is scheduled to be open Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Emergency Reception Centre has been activated to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to all British Columbians whose primary residence is on Evacuation ORDER.

If you are on Evacuation ORDER, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Residents under Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. If your property is under Evacuation Alert or Order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

Donations and Volunteering

For information about donations and volunteering, please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) website: emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies. To learn more about training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services please visit the Emergency Support Services webpages online.

Structures impacted by wildfires

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is required to independently verify structure loss and inform the property owner before sharing information. Due to the current Evacuation Orders in effect, access is restricted is not possible at this time. Thank you for your patience. If you have questions about evacuees or potential structure loss, please call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

Relief from wildfire smoke

Click here to view the Interior Health air quality guidance info bulletin.

The Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre (1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls) is open for Open Gym Monday to Friday, August 21 to August 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Kaleden Community Hall (320 Lakehill Road, Kaleden) is open for Open Gym Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The Similkameen Recreation Centre (311 9th Street, Keremeos) bowling alley, lounge and games area is open to all ages Tuesday, August 22 to Friday, August 25, 2023, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

These sessions are free and intended to provide the community with an opportunity to escape the wildfire smoke.

Please conserve water

Willowbrook Water System users are reminded to restrict water use. This will ensure water is available for crews working in the area impacted by the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813).

If your property is under Evacuation ORDER, please leave the area immediately for safety and the safety of crews.

Please turn off all domestic and agricultural irrigation to conserve water. Watering from residential hoses is not an effective way to reduce fire risk on your property

Check the last-minute FireSmart checklist for effective actions to protect your home

Joint Statement on Caution in Nature Areas

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.”

Click here to view the joint statement (penticton.ca)

Monitor official sources

Residents, property owners, and visitors should continue to monitor official information sources for the latest updates.

Weather and wildfire conditions can change quickly. Please take time now to create a preparedness plan for your family or business in case an Evacuation Alert or Order is issued.

The RDOS EOC is recommending residents and property owners in the Similkameen and across the Regional District, take the following steps:

Prepare an emergency grab and go kit

Consider options to stay with friends and family outside the area

Conduct a last minute Fire Smart checklist

What to do when an Evacuation Alert is issued

What to do when an Evacuation Order is issued

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

If you are in an area under an Evacuation Alert, please make arrangements to relocate animals or livestock. Contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) for assistance: 250-809-7152.

VOYENT ALERT! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone. You can also find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca. For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.