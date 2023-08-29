EOC Update: Crater Creek (K52125), Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires

Structure damage on Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road in Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has conducted aerial assessments of properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road.

The Regional District is in the process of notifying property owners to confirm damaged or destroyed structures. If you own or manage property along Ashnola Road or Ewart Creek Road, please contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre for further information about the condition of your property and available support: 250-490-4225.

Current Evacuation Alerts and Orders

Crater Creek wildfire (K52125)

13 properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road in Electoral Area “G” remain on Evacuation ORDER due to the Crater Creek wildfire. 74 properties remain on Evacuation Alert.

Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813)

96 properties along Grand Oro Rd and the Yellow Brick Rd areas (Electoral Areas “C”, “G”, and “I”) remain on Evacuation ALERT due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire.

Please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca for the latest updates or enter your address in the Interactive Map.

For the latest updates on wildfires, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

Evacuation Alerts and Orders current as of 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The RDOS EOC continues to monitor the Crater Creek (K52125) and Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires. The RDOS is collaborating with all local governments and Indigenous communities within the RDOS.

Emergency Reception Centre

The Emergency Reception Centre is open at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to residents on Evacuation ORDER.

Reception Centre hours:

Tuesday, August 29: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Wednesday, August 30: Closed

Thursday, August 31: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Friday, September 1: TBD

Residents on Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. If your property is on Evacuation Alert or Order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

Area Restriction implemented for Crater Creek wildfire (K52125)

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction within the vicinity of the Crater Creek wildfire, located 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos. The Order remains in force until the earlier of 12:00 pm PDT on September 8, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded.

Please click here to view the Order issued by BC Wildfire Service.

Joint Statement on Caution in Nature Areas

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.”

Click here to view the joint statement (penticton.ca)

Donations and Volunteering

For information about donations and volunteering, please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) website: emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies. To learn more about training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services please visit the Emergency Support Services webpages online.