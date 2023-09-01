EOC Update: Crater Creek (K52125), Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires, Highway 97 rockslide

Structure damage on Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road in Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has conducted aerial assessments of properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road.

The Regional District is in the process of notifying property owners to confirm damaged or destroyed structures. If you own or manage property along Ashnola Road or Ewart Creek Road, please contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre for further information about the condition of your property and available support: 250-490-4225.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) continue to assess the area for safety hazards. Properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road in Electoral Area “G” will remain on Evacuation ORDER until the area has been deemed safe for residents to return.

Current Evacuation Alerts and Orders

Crater Creek wildfire (K52125)

13 properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road in Electoral Area “G” remain on Evacuation ORDER due to the Crater Creek wildfire. 74 properties remain on Evacuation Alert.

Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813)

96 properties along Grand Oro Rd and the Yellow Brick Rd areas (Electoral Areas “C”, “G”, and “I”) remain on Evacuation ALERT due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire.

Highway 97 rockslide

Four properties in Electoral Area "F", along North Beach Rd, immediately north of the Highway 97 slide area remain on Evacuation ALERT due to the threat of rockslide. The ALERT has been issued as a precautionary measure while the province and the Regional District conduct geotechnical assessments.

Highways

At the time of this information release, Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland remains closed in both directions due to the rockslide. For the latest updates on local highways, including recommended alternate routes, visit DriveBC.ca

For information on the rockslide from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), visit news.gov.bc.ca

Evacuation Alerts and Orders current as of 10:30 am on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The RDOS EOC continues to monitor the Crater Creek (K52125) and Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813) wildfires. The RDOS is collaborating with all local governments and Indigenous communities within the RDOS.

Please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca for the latest updates or enter your address in the Interactive Map.

For the latest updates on wildfires, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

Emergency Reception Centre

The Emergency Reception Centre at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton is closed as of Friday, Septmeber 1, 2023.

Residents on Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. If your property is on Evacuation Alert or Order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

Area Restriction implemented for Crater Creek wildfire (K52125)

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction within the vicinity of the Crater Creek wildfire, located 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos. The Order remains in force until the earlier of 12:00 pm PDT on September 8, 2023, or until the Order is rescinded.

Please click here to view the Order issued by BC Wildfire Service.

Joint Statement on Caution in Nature Areas

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.”

Click here to view the joint statement (penticton.ca)

Donations and Volunteering

For information about donations and volunteering, please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) website: emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies. To learn more about training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services please visit the Emergency Support Services webpages online.

The next RDOS EOC update is planned for Tuesday, September 5, 2023, or if the situation dictates.