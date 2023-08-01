Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 4:00 pm

EOC Update: Eagle Bluff wildfire (K52318)

If you are under an Evacuation ORDER you must leave the area immediately.

Residents and visitors are reminded to avoid all areas under Evacuation ORDER due to the threat to life safety. Remaining in areas under Evacuation ORDER poses a danger to you and firefighting crew. This includes residents who may choose to attempt to leave the area if conditions worsen. This is especially dangerous during aerial operations and planned ignitions.

If you require support, including food or lodging, please contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890.

Update to Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS

Effective Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at noon, the Evacuation Alert is RESCINDED for properties East of Highway 97 of Osoyoos and areas within the RDOS south of the Town of Osoyoos.

Please monitor official sources for the latest updates.

Welcome Back packages with information on re-entry are being distributed. Please see link below.

Welcome Back residents impacted by Eagle Bluff wildfire

Areas remaining on Evacuation ORDER:

The Osoyoos Industrial Park in the Town of Osoyoos

All properties south of Highway 3 from the Town of Osoyoos boundaries to Nighthawk Road in Electoral Area “B”

Parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3

Properties under Evacuation ALERT and ORDER:

Evacuation ALERT RDOS: 482

Evacuation ORDER RDOS: 143

Evacuation ALERT Osoyoos: 487

Evacuation ORDER Osoyoos: 48

For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services (ESS)

The ESS Reception Centre is open until 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Oliver Community Centre located at 6359 Park Dr. in Oliver. Residents under an Evacuation ORDER who require supports are asked to visit the reception centre. You can also register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or call

250-486-1890.

Highways

For the latest updates on local highways, visit DriveBC.ca

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone.

You can also find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca. For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

FireSmart

Whether you are doing regular yard maintenance or making large scale changes during renovations or landscaping, you can make choices that will help protect your home from wildfire.

For more information, please visit RDOS Community FireSmart at: https://firesmart.rdos.bc.ca