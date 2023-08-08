EOC Update: Eagle Bluff wildfire (K52318)

Please monitor Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) web and social media channels for the latest updates from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Stay out of the backcountry around the Eagle Bluff wildfire

Due to ongoing operations and wildfire hot spots, please DO NOT enter the backcountry in Electoral Area “A” (Rural Osoyoos) from Kilpoola south to the U.S. border until further notice. Crews are working behind rural homes in the vicinity of the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Signs are posted in the area. Thank you for your cooperation.

What hazards remain on an active wildfire?

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still an active wildfire and work site. This means the following hazards may be present:

Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators can’t hear or see you when operating equipment. Never approach a running machine or an area where a chainsaw operator is working. Ash pits: Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ashpits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one.

Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ashpits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one. Falling trees: Drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.

For the safety of you and firefighters, please stay clear.

Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS

Please check the interactive map to confirm the status of your property: emergency.rdos.bc.ca

Areas remaining on Evacuation ORDER

Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park

Parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3

Properties under Evacuation ALERT and ORDER current as of August 8, 2023, 10:00 am

RDOS properties on Evacuation ALERT: 494

RDOS properties on Evacuation ORDER: 132

Osoyoos properties on Evacuation ALERT: 66

Osoyoos properties on Evacuation ORDER: 2

Emergency Support Services (ESS)

If you require support, including food or lodging, please contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890. You can register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Disaster Psychosocial Team

If you require support, please call the Disaster Psychosocial Team toll-free at 1-888-686-3022 or Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445.

Information from BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service is continuing efforts along the perimeter of the ignitions area from the northeast corner, along the north flank and around to the northwest corner, including mopping up and extinguishing hotspots to secure the line.

Highway 3

Motorists are advised to drive with caution along Highway 3, in both directions, between Old Richter Pass Rd and Lambert Crt for 6.9 km due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Watch for speed reduction signs as well as watch for Fire Crews

Limited visibility with smoke

Expect delays

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

For the latest updates on local highways, visit DriveBC.ca.

BC Wildfire Camp at Keogan Sports Park in Okanagan Falls

Due to the presence of firefighting crews at Keogan Sports Park (1525 Cedar St.) in Okanagan Falls, residents and visitors will notice increased activity in the area. Vehicle access is currently restricted to local traffic only on the south end of Cedar Street adjacent to Keogan Park. Please avoid this area to allow crews safe access and egress to the site. Public access to the north end of Keogan Park is permitted. Thank you for your cooperation.

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

Pet owners and hobby farmers with concern for their animals may contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team for assistance: 250-809-7152

Watercraft and Drones

Watercraft can create safety issues from helicopters and planes accessing water from lakes. BC Wildfire and the RCMP have lines of communication and any issues arising from boaters on the lake are reported to the RCMP for investigation. Drones are not permitted to be flown near an active wildfire as they pose a risk to low flying aircraft. Residents and visitors are asked to be aware and not interfere with fire fighting efforts.

Call for volunteers

During emergencies, trained volunteers from across the region respond to assist residents in need.

If you would like to share your time and talents, please email ess@rdos.bc.ca or call 250-486-1890 for more information.

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone. You can also find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca. For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

FireSmart

Whether you are doing regular yard maintenance or making large scale changes during renovations or landscaping, you can make choices that will help protect your home from wildfire.

For more information, please visit RDOS Community FireSmart at: https://firesmart.rdos.bc.ca