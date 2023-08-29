EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre and FireSmart collection bins

The City of Vernon Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains operational as Vernon continues its response to wildfire activities happening throughout the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Vernon’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been displaced from their homes due to wildfire. Since August 17, Vernon’s ESS program has registered more than 2,400 evacuees, most of whom came from West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, and their surrounding areas.

The following are updates related to the Reception Centre:

The Reception Centre is located at Kal Tire Place Arena (3445 43rd Avenue).

Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., until further notice.

Public walking at Kal Tire Place will resume as of Wednesday, August 30. Residents are encouraged to check the Greater Vernon Recreation website (www.gvrec.ca) for hours of availability, which will be posted when they become available.

Due to a reduced level of emergency response activity in Vernon, the City’s ESS call centre is closing; however, the Province of B.C. ESS information centre remains available if you have questions: 1-800-387-4258.

If you have Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA)-related questions, evacuees, responders and suppliers may call 1-844-537-7377.

If you are a supplier and have inquiries about outstanding invoices, you can contact the Province of B.C. at essfinanceinquiries@gov.bc.ca.

Vernon FireSmart collection bins

The City of Vernon would like to thank all residents who have participated in additional FireSmart activities this week and brought yard and garden waste to the temporary collection bins that have been placed around town.

Over the weekend, the bins were well used and some of them filled up quickly. The City is actively working with contractors to have those bins emptied so they can continue to be used until Friday (September 1).

Residents are reminded they can bring the following materials to the temporary bins (free of charge), to be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal for yard compost recycling:

Clippings

Trimmings

Leaves

Garden waste

Pine cones

Shrubs

Please DO NOT place plastic bags in the bins, nor any building materials, drywall, cement, household garbage or recycling.

A map of the bin locations is available on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/news.