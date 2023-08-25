EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre hours of operation
The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been evacuated from their homes, due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
- The Reception Centre is located at Kal Tire Place Arena (3445 43rd Avenue).
- Its hours of operation will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (August 26 & 27). These hours will be reviewed over the next couple days and may be adjusted as of Monday. Updates will be provided by media release and on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca.
- Public walking at Kal Tire Place remains cancelled until further notice. Residents are encouraged to check the Greater Vernon Recreation website (www.gvrec.ca) for updates, which will be posted when they become available.
- A public information call centre is still available for those who have questions about the Reception Centre, Vernon’s emergency response, and more. If you’re looking for information, please feel free to call 250-550-7850.
- A list of frequently asked questions about Vernon’s Reception Centre is also available at www.vernon.ca/essinformation.
- If you are looking for details related to emergency response in fire-affected areas, please check out the following websites for updates:
-
- BC Wildfire Service: www.bcwildfire.ca
- Central Okanagan Emergency Program: www.cordemergency.ca
- Columbia Shuswap Emergency Program: www.shuswapemergency.ca
- Thompson Nicola Regional District: www.tnrd.ca.