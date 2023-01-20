EOC Update: rockslide in rural Keremeos

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is working with engineers to prepare a report on a rockslide in Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos). The rockslide occurred on Monday, January 16, 2023, and sent rocks over Highway 3 and into 3169-10th Avenue. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a technical team requested by the RDOS joined experts from the province (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) to assess the slide area. The risk assessment for the impacted property is still underway.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre is open at Victory Hall, 427-7th Avenue in Keremeos. The reception centre has been activated to support residents on Evacuation Order. Evacuees can visit the reception centre in Keremeos before 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, or call RDOS ESS at 250-486-1890.

Disaster Psychosocial Services Program: 1-888-686-3022

The Evacuation Order remains in effect for one property located at 3169-10th Avenue (Eagle RV Park and Campground) in Electoral Area “G”. Please continue to monitor RDOS web and social media channels for the latest updates.

For travel information, please check DriveBC or call 1-800-550-4997.