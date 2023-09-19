Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 1:00 pm

EOC Update: Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813), Glen Lake (K53294) wildfires

New Information

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and the District of Summerland EOC are continuing to monitor the Glen Lake wildfire (K53294) and the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813).

Current Evacuation Alerts and Orders

Glen Lake wildfire (K53294)

The RDOS EOC has issued an Evacuation ALERT for an additional 144 properties in Electoral Area “F”, effective Monday, September 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm due to the Glen Lake wildfire (K53294).

The expanded ALERT area includes Faulder, Meadow Valley and the west side of Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The District of Summerland EOC has issued an Evacuation ALERT for 60 properties within the District of Summerland, effective Monday, September 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm due to the Glen Lake wildfire (K53294).

The ALERT area extends from 24602 Garnet Valley Rd to the northern boundary of the District of Summerland.

Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has issued an Evacuation ALERT for 13 properties in Electoral Area “C”, effective Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire (K52813).

The ALERT area includes the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Road, north to the south side of Orofino Road. It also includes Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation Site and the Madden Lake Recreation Site.

Please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca for the latest updates or enter your address in the Interactive Map.

For the latest updates from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, please visit cordemergency.ca

For the latest updates on wildfires, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

BC Wildfire – Glen Lake (K53294)

Evacuation ALERTS RDOS: 151

Evacuation ALERTS Summerland: 60

Evacuation Orders: none

BC Wildfire – Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813)

Evacuation Alerts: 13 properties

Evacuation Orders: none

Evacuation Alerts and Orders current as of 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Residents on Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services. If your property is on Evacuation Alert or Order, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

Residents, property owners, and visitors should continue to monitor official information sources for the latest updates.

Weather and wildfire conditions can change quickly. Please take time now to create a preparedness plan for your family or business in case an Evacuation Alert or Order is issued.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is recommending residents and property owners in the Similkameen and across the Regional District, take the following steps:

Prepare an emergency grab and go kit

Consider options to stay with friends and family outside the area

Conduct a last minute Fire Smart checklist

What to do when an Evacuation Alert is issued

What to do when an Evacuation Order is issued

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

If you are in an area under an Evacuation Alert, please make arrangements to relocate animals or livestock. Contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) for assistance: 250-809-7152.

Joint Statement on Caution in Nature Areas

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldn't be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That's why we are asking anyone heading into our area's abundant natural areas (trails, parks and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.”

Click here to view the joint statement (penticton.ca)

Donations and Volunteering

For information about donations and volunteering, please visit the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) website: emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies. To learn more about training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services please visit the Emergency Support Services webpages online.