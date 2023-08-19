EOC Update: Vernon ESS Reception Centre FAQs
The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to receive residents who are being evacuated from their homes, due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan.
Below are a number of updates from Vernon’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for both evacuees and local residents:
- The Reception Centre is located at Kal Tire Place Arena (3445 43rd Avenue). Its hours of operation will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, until further notice.
- Public walking at Kal Tire Place has been cancelled for the duration of this emergency response event. Residents are encouraged to check the Greater Vernon Recreation website (www.gvrec.ca) for updates, which will be posted when they become available.
- A public information call centre has established for those who have questions about the Reception Centre, how to volunteer with ESS, where to find information and updates, and more. If you’re looking for information, please feel free to call 250-550-7850.
- Additionally, a list of frequently asked questions is available on the City’s website, which will continue to be updated as necessary: www.vernon.ca/essinformation.