Erratic Driver hit numerous cars in downtown Kelowna

Press Release:

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a dangerous driver damaged numerous vehicles.

On March 30, 2021 just after 1:00 p.m., West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP were notified that an erratic driver in a silver BMW car was headed towards West Kelowna from the Summerland area. The suspect vehicle had allegedly refused to stop for police in the South Okanagan and was reportedly driving in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle entered Kelowna and continued driving dangerously, striking numerous parked vehicles in the downtown area.

Given the danger to the public, RCMP officers forcibly stopped the vehicle on KLO Road near Lowe Street. The male driver was taken into custody at that time.

“Front line Kelowna RCMP investigators are attempting to locate all damaged vehicles and property that is related to this incident, and are asking anyone who has been affected to call (250) 762-3300 and cite file 2021-17724,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.