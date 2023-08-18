ESS in Penticton offering support for evacuees

The City of Penticton’s Emergency Support Services team has opened a reception centre to provide support to evacuees impacted by regional wildfires.

Located at 199 Ellis Street, ESS volunteers will help those who need accommodation and other supports. People needing immediate support must register in-person.

The Penticton Fire Department is providing support as needed to other local agencies, while maintaining resources to ensure needed protection levels for Penticton.

For updates: https://www.emergency.rdos.bc.ca/ https://www.cordemergency.ca or https://www.wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map

For tips on being prepared for a wildfire emergency, go to https://www.penticton.ca/be-prepared