ESS reception centre has new hours

city of penticton

The City's Emergency Support Services team has relocated the reception centre for wildfire evacuees back to 199 Ellis Street.

As well, the centre hours have been modified:

  • Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Wednesday: Closed
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Friday: TBD

Volunteers are available to help evacuees receive needed services if they have been impacted by the wildfires in the region.

