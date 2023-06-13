ESS recognition a reminder to be prepared for wildfires

The Penticton Emergency Support Services have been recognized for the work done last summer to help those who faced evacuation during the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

“Penticton is fortunate to have such a dedicated group of volunteers who are ready on short notice to provide support for those who are going through a difficult time,” says Brittany Seibert, the emergency program co-ordinator with the Penticton Fire Department. “The work they do is vital in relieving some of the anxiety people face during wildfires. The volunteers do it as way to give back to their neighbours, and so, it’s nice to see their work honoured.”

With wildfire season here and several communities in the province already facing evacuations, Seibert notes that now is the time to be prepared by planning ahead.

“It is difficult to predict the exact moment when a fire will ignite. Often, time can be of the essence when it comes to evacuations,” she says. “Taking the time to have that plan, which includes plan for children and animals, preparing a grab-and-go bag, knowing where important documents like your insurance papers are, can save valuable time in case you do need to leave in a hurry.”

For more on preparing for an emergency, go to https://www.Penticton.ca/emergency-preparedness

And stay up-to-date by signing to receive emergency notifications at www.Penticton.ca/updates