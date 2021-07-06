ESS supports evacuees

Emergency Support Services have been activated across the province in response to wildfire evacuations.

Acting manager at ESS Kelowna Garth Saunders says it's important for evacuees to register so that we (ESS) know they are safe, and that they got out of where they were evacuated from.

"They can register online or come into the reception centre and register," Saunders explains. "We have them on an electronic system and we can find out if somebody is looking for someone."

ESS Kelowna opened after the Lytton fire, and their volunteers are assisting evacuees from around the province.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, B-C Wildfire Service reports 212 wildfires burning across the province, at least 24 were most likely caused by lightning.