Essential Bike Security Tips for Kelowna's Cycling Season

Warm summer days welcome cyclists to hit the streets of Kelowna, and that makes bike security more important now than at any other time of year. Bicycle theft can turn a fun ride into a frustrating experience, but with the right precautions, you can protect your wheels, enjoy worry-free rides and ensure you find your bike exactly where you expect it to be.

Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or new to biking, these practical tips and resources will help safeguard your bike and enhance your summer adventures in Kelowna.

Lock up your bike:

It’s important to always keep your bikes locked up. Use a high-quality, hardened-steel U-lock or a chain lock. Remove any detachable items from your bike such as e-bike batteries, lights and bags.

Choose a safe parking spot:

Selecting a safe parking spot can significantly reduce the risk of bike theft. Search for bike racks securely attached to the ground, buildings, or other stationary objects. Before locking your bike, thoroughly inspect the rack to ensure it’s free of damage that could compromise your bike's safety.

Inventory your bike:

Creating an inventory of essential details about your bicycle is a smart preventive measure. Note the make, model, serial number, and any identifying features of your bike. Additionally, keep receipts and take pictures of your bicycle as proof of ownership. In case of theft, having this information on hand can help authorities recover your bike.

Sign up for project529.com to help inventory and track all your household’s bikes.

Downtown Bike Valet:

Kelowna offers a convenient downtown bike valet service running from noon until 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, plus Labour Day, until September 4, 2023. Take advantage of this service to securely park your bike while you explore the city.

Loan-A-Lock Program:

The Loan-A-Lock program allows you to borrow a lock for free at the downtown Kelowna Visitor’s Centre or the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

We all have a role to play in crime prevention and community safety. Property crimes are often crimes of opportunity and there are small steps we can take to prevent them. Invest in a quality lock, choose safe parking spots, and document your bike’s details to reduce your risk of theft, and we’ll see you at the bike valet!

To learn more, visit kelowna.ca/communitysafety.