Establishing The Chair in Brachytherapy



CEO of Trokia Management Renee Merrifield has friends and family who have had cancer.

She is part of group of dedicated community members, hoping to establish the first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in Kelowna.

The BC Cancer foundation has kicked off a 3.5 million dollar fundraising campaign for the intiative.

"You will, or someone you know will be affected by cancer in your lifetime," Merrifield says. " And we all need to be part of the solution, and this is a really unique and awesome opportunity to be a part of some of the innovation."

Brachytherapy is a form of treatment that delivers radioactive seeds directly into a tumor.

Donation information is at bccancerfoundation.com