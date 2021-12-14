Estimated time for reopening the Coquihalla Highway moved up

The estimated reopening date for B.C.'s storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway is being moved up once again, thanks to around-the-clock repair efforts from hundreds of workers.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said he'll be providing an updated reopening timeline on Wednesday, along with more details on the scale of repairs underway along the battered route.

Fleming thanked the approximately 300 people who have been hard at work getting the crucial corridor connecting the Lower Mainland and Interior back up and running.

"There were two feet of snow over the weekend on the Coquihalla but I have to say the workers again did not miss a beat," the minister said.

The government initially expected to have the Coquihalla reopened to commercial vehicles by the end of January. Just last week, that estimate was updated to the beginning of next month.

Despite the improved outlook, which Fleming credited to crews who have "literally defied the odds," the minister cautioned that severe weather over the coming weeks could still delay progress.

Much is riding on getting the Coquihalla reopened to commercial traffic. Officials have said everyday travel will not be allowed on Highway 3 until that happens, leaving few options for B.C. residents who were hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Interior over the holidays.

People intent on visiting loved ones in other parts of the province can book flights, detour through the U.S. or board an intercity bus.