Ethel Street closure starts Wednesday

Construction begins on Phase 6 of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) project this week. Ethel Street from Raymer Avenue to Morrison Avenue will close to all traffic except local and emergency vehicles starting Sept. 23 until late fall.

Detours will be in place for through and local traffic, while pedestrian access will be maintained. Local northbound traffic will have single lane access during this time. On-street parking will be unavailable.

Phase 6 of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor runs from Rose Avenue to Raymer Avenue. The long stretch will be constructed in two segments, with Raymer Avenue to Morrison Avenue construction beginning this fall and Morrison Avenue to Rose Avenue construction to begin in the spring of 2021.

This major construction project started in 2014 and phases one through five, from Cawston Avenue to Rose Avenue, are now complete. Phase 6 construction includes separated at-grade cycle tracks on both sides of the road, new roadway, new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, changes to parking, landscaping, LED streetlights and utility improvements.

This $2.9 million project is funded in part by the BC Active Transportation Grants Program and Federal Gas Tax funds.