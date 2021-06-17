Evac Alert Issued by Thompson Nicola RD, Wildfire South of Lytton

A fire sparked yesterday near Lytton has grown to 60 hectare in size and is considered out of control.

Kamloops Centre Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald said, "Fifty-five firefighters on site today and they're being supported by four helicopters. The helicopters are working on bucketing water on the North planks of the fire and ground crews are working on the East and Southern planks today."

An evacuation alert was issued this morning by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for Electoral Area "I".

Impacted addresses are:

1210 George Rd

1177 George Rd

1180 George Rd

1097 George Rd

1060 George Rd

1040 George Rd

874 Trans-Canada Hwy

838 Trans-Canada Hwy

768 Trans-Canada Hwy

752 Trans-Canada Hwy

Read the full alert here.