Evac alerts lifted for Becker Lake wildfire

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. July 12

The Regional District of North Okanagan and the district of Coldstream have lifted evacuation alerts. Properties affected and now rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

District of Coldstream

Ravine Dr., Ranchland Pl., Cypress Dr., Ridgemont Dr., Rockland Dr. Upland Dr.,Upper Crestview, Fairmont Pl. Crestview Dr.,Jeffrey Dr., Scenic Dr. Auburn Ct., Hymar Pl., North Side Buchanan Rd. (8600blk- 9800blk), Midland Pl., Nickle Rd., Upland Hts., Terrace Dr.

RDNO- Area C

Robin Rd., Galiano (715-1294), Boss Ck Rd. (3965- onwards), French Rd., Greenwood Rd., South Side Hartnell RD., Kingsview Rd., Lynx Dr.,

UPDATE: 1 p.m. July 12

Based on the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Evacuation Alert status for the Becker Lake Area will remain in place until further assessment is completed. An update is not expected until after 6:00 PM, Monday, July 12, 2021.

The conditions of the Becker fire are stable, with no growth seen overnight. The fire is still considered uncontained at this time. BC Wildfire Service crews continue to action in the air and on the ground.

Please note that if fire suppression equipment is drafting water from any lake, DO NOT boat, kayak or paddle board etc. in the vicinity. These recreational activities can halt suppression efforts. Additionally, drone flights will ground all aircrafts and helicopters.

The RDNO continues to encourage residents to complete or review emergency plans and kits.

More information on preparedness can be found at the PreparedBC website.

UPDATE: 7:52 July 11

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Evacuation Alert status for the Becker Lake Area will remain in place until further assessment is completed. An update is not expected until after 12:00 PM, Monday, July 12, 2021.

The conditions of the Becker Lake fire are stable but is still considered out of control at this time. The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to gain containment, and crews will be monitoring the fire throughout the night.

One street in Coldstream has been added to the alert: Terrace Drive.

UPDATE: 1:53 July 11

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and District of Coldstream have issued an evacuation alert for the Becker Lake area.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the District of Coldstream and the RDNO has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas: District Of Coldstream Ravine Dr., Ranchland Pl., Cypress Dr., Ridgemont Dr., Rockland Dr. Upland Dr.,Upper Crestview, Fairmont Pl. Crestview Dr.,Jeffrey Dr., Scenic Dr. Auburn Ct., Hymar Pl., North Side Buchanan Rd. (8600blk- 9800blk), Midland Pl., Nickle Rd., Upland Hts. RDNO - Area C Robin Rd., Galiano (715-1294), Boss Ck Rd. (3965- onwards), French Rd., Greenwood Rd., South Side Hartnell RD., Kingsview Rd., Lynx Dr. An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. See map attached below. Please note: This map is not specific to any particular address within the shown evacuation alert boundary, but a general guideline. Any property in close proximity to the wildland should be prepared, and ready to evacuate during threatened times. WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 6:12 p.m. July 10 A more accurate reading from the BC Wildfire Service this morning estimates the Becker Lake wildfire to be 35 hectares in size and burning out of control.

Fire Information Officer Aydan Coray says "there wasn't much growth overnight, just a better look at the fire perimeter with daylight."

"Yesterday we did have an incident where there was a drone on site and anytime there is a drone we need to ground all of our helicopters and air tankers until we can confirm the drone is no longer in the area. So that cost us two hours of time."

21 personnel are currently on site with 19 more en route. There are 4 helicopters bucketing the fire with support from heavy equipment on the ground.

UPDATE: 5:43 p.m. July 10

The latest update from BC Wildfire shows the Becker Lake wildfire near Vernon is still burning out of control and estimated at 5 hectares.

"We did have to ground our air support for 2 hours this afternoon because of personal drone use in the area, which obviously hampered efforts to contain [the fire] but support is back operating," said Fire Information Officer Taylor Shantz.

UPDATE: 5:12 p.m. July 10

The blaze near Becker Lake appears to have died down, as the wind subsides in the area and the smoke looks to have lessened.

It is estimated to be 5 hectares but air support has halted due to a drone detected in the airspace.

Original: 3:13 p.m. July 10

Another wildfire has broken out in the Vernon area.

This one on Vernon Mountain near Becker Lake, east of the city.

BC Wildfire lists it as one hectare but growing.

It's currently above some homes.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been ordered.

The local fire department is on site along with a helicopter, and air support from a tanker dropping retardant.