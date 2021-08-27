Evacuation alert and wildfire smoke information for Vernon

Update: August 27 2:40 p.m.

Press release:

The City of Vernon continues to be in close and regular contact with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) regarding progress on the White Rock Lake wildfire that is burning west of Okanagan Lake, and is monitoring weather and fire conditions daily.

An Evacuation Alert remains in place for the following areas of Vernon:

Canadian Lakeview Estates

Adventure Bay

Tronson Road between 8125 and 9280

The level of risk for residences within the municipal boundary continues to be assessed and further updates will be provided when they are available.

As of today, BCWS estimates the White Rock Lake wildfire is 81,483 ha in size and continues to classify it as Out of Control. As part of the firefighting efforts, BCWS conducted a planned ignition earlier this week to bring the fire’s edge down to workable ground along the northeastern flank. A larger-scale planned ignition (approximately 3,000 ha of land) may still occur along this flank in the coming week, if appropriate weather and site conditions can be met.

Given the precipitation received in the North Okanagan overnight and today, BCWS is unable to confirm exactly when a planned ignition may take place. However, if it does happen, residents across the region may experience the impacts of heavy wildfire smoke.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews continue to see positive progress along all flanks of the fire.

"This afternoon, 5 mm of rain was received in the Fintry area, as well as minimal amounts in other areas of the fire. Tomorrow, 60 military personnel will begin patrol operations along the west flank of the fire. This evening, an infrared scan will be completed along the east flank of the fire to help crews target remaining hotspots in the area."

As a result of rain received in the Six Mile Creek area, conditions on-site tomorrow will again be unfavourable for the 3000-hectare planned ignition operation.

Further information can be found on the BCCDC’s website.