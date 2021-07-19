iHeartRadio

Evacuation Alert at Three Valley Lake

20210719_PublicNotice_Three_Valley_Lake_Alert

Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert near Three Valley Lake. 

A lightning caused fire in the area is burning out of control at 60 hectares. 

The alert includes the area bordering the North side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

An Evacuation Alert is an advance warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. 

Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation. 

