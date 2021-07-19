Evacuation Alert at Three Valley Lake
Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert near Three Valley Lake.
A lightning caused fire in the area is burning out of control at 60 hectares.
The alert includes the area bordering the North side of the Trans-Canada Highway.
An Evacuation Alert is an advance warning about a potential threat to life and/or property.
Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation.
-
2 more deaths over the weekend, 156 new cases58 were in the Interior Health region, where there are 179 active cases.
-
Strathcona Beach Park - Pathway constructionMinor disruptions are expected starting today.
-
-
Fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed into the country starting Aug. 9Easing of border measures extended to other foreign nationals almost a month later.
-
-
-
-
-