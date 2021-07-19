Evacuation Alert at Three Valley Lake west of Revelstoke

Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert near Three Valley Lake west of Revelstoke.

A lightning caused fire in the area is burning out of control at 60 hectares.

The alert includes the area bordering the North side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

An Evacuation Alert is an advance warning about a potential threat to life and/or property.

Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation.