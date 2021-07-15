Evacuation Alert Expanded Around Brenda Creek Fire

BC Wildfire has considerably expanded the Brenda Creek wildfire Evacuation Alert within the Central Okanagan.

The Alert continues to extend into portions of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and Thompson Nicola Regional District.

Residents, businesses and those camping in recreation sites within the Alert boundary should be prepared and ready to leave on short notice.

Residents also encouraged to be prepared to lose power as BC Hydro lines servicing West Kelowa, Westbank, and Peachland are threatened.

Dag Sharman, BC Hydro Community Relations Manager for Southern Interior, says, "The fire came very close to our line. In fact, according to Wildfire Services, it crossed the line."

Sharman says they take preventative measures by clearing vegetation and making a right of way.

"We do have crews up there who are ready to go in as soon as they're allowed to and do some extra fire hardening as we call it, putting out fire retardent and clearing vegetation and fuels from that area. We aren't taking any chances and we are making sure that we are ready, just in case the fire does change course."

If the fire does impact the line, Sharman says they've got crews standing by for repairs.