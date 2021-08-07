Evacuation alert extended to order along Westside Road

In light of continued aggressive behavior and unpredictable winds with the White Rock Lake wildfire, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has expanded its Evacuation Order.

Residents from approximately 975 properties previously on Alert along Westside Road are now under Evacuation Order and must leave their homes and campsites immediately. The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort. This includes properties in:

Valley of the Sun

Upper Fintry

Shalal Road

Fintry Delta

Fintry Provincial Park

La Casa Lakeside Resort

Residents that require in-person help with food, lodging and Emergency Support Services registration should visit the reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. The centre is open until 10 tonight and tomorrow from 12 – 8 p.m. Online registration is also available through Emergency Support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca.

Non-residents and those visiting in the Evacuation area should consider safely returning to their communities as ESS services are strained by evacuees across the Province. If you’re vacationing with a travel trailer and are evacuated, temporary parking is available at Jim Lind arena/Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna

The Evacuation Alert area now affects residents living in Westside Road communities and subdivisions south of La Casa Lakeside Resort to north of Traders Cove (intersection of Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road and Westside Road). Those in this area should be prepared to leave their homes with short notice in case fire conditions change. Pre-registration is available with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

They should also make arrangements in advance for boarding of pets and livestock.